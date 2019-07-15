Davis Cup Tennis 2019: Monday Europe Group 4 Scores and Latest Schedule

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Just a single rubber of Monday's Davis Cup Europe Group IV was completed, with Malta taking a 1-0 lead over Andorra before rain brought an end to the action.

Jesus Muro-Loscertales retired just five games into his rubber against Matthew Asciak. The latter was leading 4-1 at the time.

Malta and Andorra will complete their tie on Tuesday. Malta are scheduled to play a second tie, however, taking on hosts San Marino later in the day.

Ireland's Simon Carr ran out to a healthy lead over San Marino's Filippo Tommesani in their rubber before the rain hit:

Ireland also have a second tie scheduled for Tuesday, against Kosovo.

In Pool A, Liechtenstein are scheduled to face Armenia and Albania on Tuesday. Cyprus take on Armenia and Iceland.

Round-robin play is scheduled until Friday, before the play-offs on Saturday. Up to two nations can earn promotion from Group IV, depending on how many nations will be relegated from Group III at the end of the year.

For a look at the complete scores and standings, click here.