Peyton Manning on Possibly Running an NFL Team: 'I'm Just Not There Yet'

While not ruling out the possibility in the future, Peyton Manning downplayed his desire to transition into an NFL front-office role for the time being.

NBC Sports' Peter King addressed the topic with Manning, asking the surefire Hall of Famer if he had been approached with the opportunity to run an NFL team. Citing the demands required of such a job, Manning responded he's not interested at the moment:

"I've had talks with a few teams. It never got into any type of negotiation, if you will. I think a couple teams have expressed interest … I've given them that same answer. I've listened. I just said, that's a job that is not a one-foot, dip-your-toes-in-the-water job. It is all-in, all-encompassing. I guess because I have that respect for the job and what it is, what it takes, that that's why I've passed at this point. At some point, maybe I am ready to say, 'Hey I'm all in.' But I'm just not there yet."

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported in November 2017 the Cleveland Browns were looking at Manning for a top-level position in their franchise, though team owner Jimmy Haslam denied ever offering Manning a job.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported in May that "rumors are flying within league circles that the [New York Jets] may make a run" at the 43-year-old. The Jets hired Joe Douglas as their general manager in June.



Reggie Wayne, who played 11 seasons with Manning on the Indianapolis Colts, questioned whether working in a front office would be enough for the legendary quarterback. Wayne speculated he might prefer a situation where he's both an owner and general manager, similar to Jerry Jones' dynamic with the Dallas Cowboys:

Manning earned more than $248 million from playing in the NFL, per Spotrac, a total that doesn't include the money he has received from endorsements and his work as a corporate pitchman.

He obviously doesn't have to return to the league to embark on an executive career, but the door would likely be open to a number of teams were he to indicate that's a path he's willing to seriously consider.