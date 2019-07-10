Wimbledon 2019 Results: Wednesday Winners, Scores, Stats, Singles Draw Update

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

It has taken over a decade, but Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will finally meet at Wimbledon again this year for the first time since their epic 2008 final.

The superlative duo will clash in Friday's semi-finals after Nadal beat Sam Querrey and Federer downed Kei Nishikori in Wednesday's quarter-finals.

Top seed Novak Djokovic is also into the last four after beating David Goffin in the quarters, and he will face Roberto Bautista Agut, who got past Guido Pella in three hours and seven minutes.

Here are Wednesday's results in full:

Men's Singles Quarter-Finals

(1) Novak Djokovic bt. (21) David Goffin: 6-4, 6-0, 6-2

(2) Roger Federer bt. (8) Kei Nishikori: 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4

(3) Rafael Nadal bt. Sam Querrey: 7-5, 6-2, 6-2

(23) Roberto Bautista Agut bt. (26) Guido Pella: 7-5, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

Federer, Nadal and Djokovic have won 14 of the last 16 Wimbledon titles—the absent Andy Murray won the other two—and it would be a huge shock were one of them not to win it again in 2019.

All three enjoyed largely routine victories in the quarter-finals.

Djokovic, 32, went a break behind early on against Belgium's Goffin, but he duly won 10 games in a row to completely turn the match on its head.

The Serb eventually won his quarter in just under two hours, and he will be a heavy favourite against Bautista Agut:

The other semi-final, on the other hand, is less easy to call.

Nadal was largely imperious against Querrey, eventually running away with victory after a 58-minute opening set in which the American matched his auspicious opponent blow for blow.

Federer, 37, actually lost his opening set on Wednesday to Nishikori.

As with Querrey against Nadal, though, the Japanese player simply could not keep up the level of performance needed to compete with Federer, and the Swiss legend eventually turned the match around:

Which of Federer or Nadal will fare better in the semi-finals is almost impossible to predict.

Nadal has not enjoyed much success on grass in recent years, but he has arguably looked the most impressive of the three top seeds so far at Wimbledon 2019.

In the duo's head-to-head, Nadal leads Federer by 24 wins to 15, but the eight-time Wimbledon champion has won five of their last six meetings.

Nadal eventually won that famous 2008 final in London, but Federer has the edge in their matches played at Wimbledon:

It should be a match of supreme quality, with the winner likely to then have to beat Djokovic in order to win another Wimbledon crown.