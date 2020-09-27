David Montgomery Fantasy Outlook After Tarik Cohen Injury

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The spotlight is about to shine even more so on Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery after Tarik Cohen suffered a knee injury during Sunday's 30-26 come-from-behind victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Coach Matt Nagy said after the game that the team fears the running back tore his ACL.

Montgomery was Chicago's leading rusher as a rookie, but his numbers left some room for improvement. He ran for 889 yards and six touchdowns, yet his 3.7 yards per carry were 41st among players with at least 100 carries.

The former Iowa State star has taken a step forward in 2020. Through three games, he has run for 191 yards while catching six passes for 64 yards and one score.

While already establishing himself as the No. 1 ground option in 2019, Montgomery was overtaking Cohen in the passing game as well prior to Cohen's injury. That left him as a RB2/flex tweener in standard leagues.

Without Cohen in the mix, Montgomery becomes a firm RB2. Of course, his value as a receiver is partially tied to the quarterback, which doesn't provide encouragement, as the Bears will have a QB controversy on their hands after Sunday.

Still, Montgomery's fantasy stock only goes up for as long as Cohen is out.