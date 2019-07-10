Serena Williams, Andy Murray Eliminated from 2019 Wimbledon Mixed Doubles

Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Nicole Melichar and Bruno Soares advanced to the 2019 Wimbledon mixed doubles quarter-finals on Wednesday at the expense of Andy Murray and Serena Williams.

Melichar and Soares won 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 in one hour and 31 minutes to end Williams' and Murray's run in the third round.

They'll play Matwe Middelkoop and Yang Zhaoxuan in the last eight.

Murray and Williams squandered a chance to draw first blood in the opening set after the American had come out on top in an exchange at the net with Soares.

The Brazilian atoned by saving the break point with a backhanded volley, though, and two games later a superb return against Williams' serve earned him and Melichar the decisive break.

However, he was at fault in the final game of the second set to allow Murray and Williams to take the match to three, per sports journalist Simon Cambers:

The top seeds showed their doubles pedigree in what was a one-sided third set, though, as they raced to a 4-0 lead on their way to taking the match.

As sports journalist Uche Amako noted, Williams will now be able to concentrate on Thursday's singles semi-final with Barbora Strycova:

As for Melichar, she remains in contention to defend her 2018 Wimbledon mixed doubles title, which she won with Alexander Peya.

Soares competed in the 2013 mixed final at the All England Club, but he'll be hoping to do better this time after he and Lisa Raymond were defeated.