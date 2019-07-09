Undrafted Free Agents with the Best Chance of Making NFL Rosters

0 of 8

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Undrafted free agents are the wild cards capable of making NFL training camps more entertaining than they arguably have any right to be.

The top players who weren't among the 250-plus selected in April's draft hit the open market and were able to field offers before going to teams of their choosing. That alone makes them interesting because, if they chose wisely, they have already put themselves in the best possible position to make the final rosters.

In fact, it isn't uncommon to hear that late-round prospects would rather slip into undrafted free agency.

But not all undrafted free agents are the same. Some simply have better chances than others. A mixture of upside, athletic ability, draftable traits—perhaps they fell off the board for other reasons—and better depth-chart positioning make some stand out.

The following prospects boast a combination of those factors and are thus the most likely to make the final rosters by the end of training camps.