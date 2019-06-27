Davis Cup Tennis 2019: Thursday's Group Scores and Latest Schedule

Lionel Ng/Getty Images

Vietnam extended their advantage at the top of Pool A in the 2019 Davis Cup Asia & Oceania Group 3 on Thursday after beating Singapore 2-1.

Successes for Linh Giang Trinh and Hoang Nam Ly were enough to see Vietnam to a routine victory, with the duo losing just five games between them. The Pool A leaders now have two wins from two, and a clash against Kuwait will come on Friday.

In Pool B, Syria earned their second consecutive 3-0 win, this time beating Qatar comfortably, and they are now in an insurmountable position at the summit of the table.

There were also matches played in the Africa Zone Group 4, where Uganda, Rwanda and Cameroon enjoyed victories. They are all in contention for promotion ahead of Friday's action.

Here are the results and a recap from Thursday's play, plus a look ahead to Friday's schedule.

Thursday Results

Asia/Oceania Group III

Kuwait 1-2 Sri Lanka

Vietnam 2-1 Singapore

Iran 0-3 Malaysia

Qatar 0-3 Syria

Africa Group IV

Cameroon 2-1 Gabon

Rwanda 2-0 Botswana*

Uganda 3-0 Congo

*Matches ongoing or delayed

Friday Matches

Sri Lanka vs. Singapore

Vietnam vs. Kuwait

Iran vs. Qatar

Syria vs. Malaysia

Cameroon vs. Ghana

Rwanda vs. Uganda

Botswana vs. Congo

Thursday Recap

Vietnam and Syria are on course to be promoted into Group 2 in the Davis Cup, as they each made it consecutive wins with impressive displays on Thursday.

For Vietnam, the win over Singapore was straightforward, as Trinh and Ly were able to carry their excellent form from Wednesday into the matches against Shaheed Alam and Hao Yuan Ng, respectively.

A 6-2, 6-1 win for Trinh in the opener was backed up by a 6-1, 6-1 triumph for Ly. While Vietnam would lose the doubles rubber, they are still sitting pretty going into their showdown with Kuwait, with five wins and one loss from their rubbers overall.

Having lost to Sri Lanka 2-1 on Thursday, Kuwait will need to win all three rubbers against Vietnam on Friday if they want to guarantee top spot in Pool A.

In Pool B, Syria's perfect start to the competition continued. While Yacoub Makzoume needed three sets to overcome Mousa Shanan Zayed, Kareem Al Allaf coasted to victory in his match before Allaf linked up well with Majdi Salim to win their doubles rubber.

In Africa Zone Group 4, Uganda and Rwanda will fight it out for top spot in Pool B on Friday after they both secured wins on Thursday.

David Oringa inspired the former to a dominant win over Congo, as Uganda lost just seven games over the course of three rubbers. The matches between Rwanda and Botswana were much tighter encounters, but singles success for Mathieu Uwizeyimana and Ernest Habiyambere gave Rwanda an insurmountable 2-0 lead.

It means the winner of Friday's encounter will earn promotion. It's the same story in the three-team Pool A, with Cameroon and Ghana set to meet after each beat Gabon in their opening matches.