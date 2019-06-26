Davis Cup Tennis 2019: Wednesday's Group Scores and Latest Schedule

Lionel Ng/Getty Images

There were victories for Kuwait, Vietnam, Syria and Qatar in the 2019 Davis Cup in Singapore on Wednesday.

Asia/Oceania Group III got underway at the OCBC Arena, and Africa Group IV began at the Complexe Sportif Concorde de Kintele in Brazzaville, Congo.

Here's a look at Wednesday's results:

Asia/Oceania Group III

Kuwait 2-1 Singapore

Vietnam 3-0 Sri Lanka

Iran 0-3 Syria

Qatar 2-1 Malaysia

Africa Group IV

Rwanda 3-0 Congo

Ghana vs. Gabon

Botswana vs. Uganda

Thursday Schedule

Kuwait vs. Sri Lanka

Vietnam vs. Singapore

Iran vs. Malaysia

Qatar vs. Syria

The full schedule can be found at the Davis Cup's official website.

Wednesday Recap

Abdullah Maqdes gave Kuwait the lead in the first rubber of their tie with hosts Singapore, holding off a comeback from Shaheed Alam to win 6-2, 7-6 (9), 6-2 in two hours and 24 minutes.

The second rubber followed a similar pattern but took even longer, with Mohammad Ghareeb overcoming Hao Yuan Ng 7-4, 4-6, 6-2 to hand Kuwait the victory.

The third and final rubber was over much more quickly, as Singapore got on the board with a 6-3, 6-2 doubles win in just under an hour.

Qatar's win over Malaysia went the same way, as they secured victory in the first two rubbers before losing the third.

Syria did not even drop a set against Iran.

Yacoub Makzoume beat Mahdi Souri 7-6 (5), 6-2 in the opening rubber, though as a result of the lengthy first set, it lasted almost two-and-a-half hours.

Kareem Al Allaf eased past Shahin Khaledan 6-2, 7-5 in the second before he and Makzoume beat Kiarash Souri and Hesam Esmail Yazdi 6-3, 6-1 in the doubles.

Rwanda were even more impressive as they dispatched Congo 3-0.

They dropped just seven games in the process across the three rubbers, which were each completed in less than an hour.

To put their win in perspective, the first rubber, a 6-3, 6-1 victory for Ernest Habiyambere over Brasny Ntomosso, was the most competitive and the longest at 58 minutes.

Olivier Havugimana needed just 50 to see off Habib-Gildas Lhebath 6-1, 6-1, while Etienne Niyigena and Mathieu Uwizeyimana took 45 to beat Armel Mokobo and Fulgence Ntsiba 6-0, 6-1.