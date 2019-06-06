Report: NFL Wants New CBA with NFLPA, TV Contracts in Place by September 1

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 6, 2019

The NFL logo is seen during the NFL football owners meeting on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Key Biscayne, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The NFL "genuinely wants" a new collective bargaining agreement in place by Sept. 1, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

Florio noted that the NFL hopes to get a deal done prior to the start of the 2019 regular season so negotiations don't interfere with the league's 100th anniversary celebration.

   

