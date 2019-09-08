49ers' Tevin Coleman out with Ankle Injury Suffered vs. Buccaneers

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman was ruled out after he suffered an ankle injury in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 26-year-old signed a two-year deal with the Niners during the offseason after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Atlanta Falcons, and he had six carries for 23 yards and two catches for 33 yards before leaving the game.

Despite primarily serving as the backup to Devonta Freeman in 2016, Coleman scored a career-high 11 total touchdowns with Kyle Shanahan as his offensive coordinator. Shanahan went on to become the 49ers head coach, and he has since been reunited with his protege.

With Freeman injured for much of last season, Coleman appeared in all 16 games and made 14 starts. He rushed for 800 yards and four touchdowns while making 32 catches for 276 yards and five scores, marking the first time he topped 1,000 yards from scrimmage in his career.

After a strong 2018 campaign, the 2015 third-round draft pick out of Indiana joined a fairly crowded running back group in San Francisco.

When the 49ers signed Coleman, they already had Matt Breida, Jeff Wilson and Raheem Mostert on the roster in addition to the returning Jerick McKinnon, who missed all of 2018 with a knee injury and recently went on injured reserve after undergoing another knee surgery.

Even so, Coleman entered as the odds-on favorite to receive the bulk of the work in the backfield since he and Shanahan had enjoyed previous success together.

Although the 49ers had plenty of backfield depth before signing Coleman, bringing him in was a significant move with questions surrounding their passing game.

With quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo coming off a season-ending knee injury of his own, there was some thought that the Niners would lean heavily on the running game, especially in the early part of the season.

If Coleman is forced to miss time, the team is well-equipped to make up for his absence, with Breida and Mostert being the top candidates to lead the way until he is able to return.