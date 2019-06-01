NFL Insiders Pick 2019 Rookie of the Year Candidates

1 of 7

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Mecole Hardman, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

If Hardman is asked to replace Tyreek Hill in the Chiefs offense, he could post the receiving and return yards needed to catch the eye of voters. This is especially true if the Chiefs are one of the NFL's best teams again.

Greedy Williams, CB, Cleveland Browns

For a cornerback to win, the stats need to be impressive, but Greedy Williams has the talent to produce in the Browns defense. Playing opposite Denzel Ward with an elite pass rush in front of him, Greedy could have plenty of interception opportunities to pad his stats.

A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

A dark-horse candidate, Brown was my top-ranked wide receiver in the 2019 draft class. The Titans need a go-to receiver, and his ability to work from the slot or outside the formation adds to his value. Brown is a smooth route-runner with sure hands and good overall athleticism. That'll help his case to become Marcus Mariota's go-to guy.

Parris Campbell, WR, Indianapolis Colts

Put a speedy wide receiver in a wide-open offense with a great quarterback, and you have to consider postseason awards for him. Parris Campbell is a legit threat deep down the field but also on JET sweeps and as a yards-after-catch player. If Andrew Luck takes a liking to the former Ohio State receiver, he could post the numbers to run away with the award.

Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have a talented and loaded depth chart at running back, which is the only reason why Miles Sanders wasn't ranked higher. Sanders has the talent and is a perfect fit in Doug Pederson's offense; it's just a matter of breaking out of the pack to get the touches needed to produce.

David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

Much like Sanders, David Montgomery could win this award if he gets the touches needed to post big stats. He'll be sharing carries and touches with Tarik Cohen and Mike Davis, though, so it remains to be seen if he can break out. Montgomery is incredibly talented as a soft-handed power runner, but he has to work his way into a featured role.

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

The retirement of Doug Baldwin puts a lot of pressure on D.K. Metcalf to quickly learn the offense and start producing in Seattle. He has the size and speed to be a legit downfield threat but needs to work on his route tree. If he attacks his offseason and builds chemistry with Russell Wilson, Metcalf will be in serious consideration.