Final Landing Spot Odds for Dallas Keuchel, Craig Kimbrel Before They Sign

Next week will be hands-down the most invested in the MLB draft that Craig Kimbrel and Dallas Keuchel have been since they heard their names called in 2008 and 2009, respectively.

Since going unsigned as a result of lofty contract demands and a slow-moving free-agent market during the offseason, both standout pitchers have been victimized by the qualifying offer system.

In order to sign either player, a team would have to forfeit an early selection in the 2019 draft. The full rules of the qualifying offer system are spelled out at MLB.com.

However, once the MLB draft passes, they are no longer tied to that draft-pick penalty, and their respective markets will presumably play out in the days immediately following the conclusion of the event June 5.

So who will wind up adding one of the best closers in baseball history and a 2015 Cy Young winner capable of gobbling up innings?

Based on the latest rumblings from the rumor mill, current level of team need and some good old-fashioned gut feeling, we've laid out our final odds on where both Kimbrel and Keuchel will end up signing.