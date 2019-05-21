Every NFL Team's Most Important Training Camp Battle

0 of 32

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Iron sharpens iron.

At NFL training camps, competition brings out the best among players in heated battles for starting jobs.

There's no telling how contested positions will shake out with 90-man rosters. Rookies, drafted and undrafted, longtime veterans and developing talents will have their shots to fill voids on depth charts. Coaching staffs will allow the players decide who earns a prominent role for the regular season.

Last year, we saw fierce quarterback battles in Cleveland, New York, Buffalo and Arizona, with one rookie emerging as the opening-week starter. Running back Phillip Lindsay went undrafted out of Colorado and split starts with 2018 third-rounder Royce Freeman in the Denver Broncos backfield.

Where are the crucial position battles this offseason?

We'll highlight a weak area for every team. Perhaps it's an underperforming pass rush, a stagnant ground attack or a poor run-blocking offensive line; maybe the front office released, traded or lost a starter in free agency.

Based on those factors, let's take a look at each team's most important training camp competition.