MLB Superstar Power Rankings: How Every Team's Biggest Stars Stack Up so Far

No. 30: Chris Davis, 1B, Baltimore Orioles

Trey Mancini is off to a hot start with a .336 average and .962 OPS, but he lacks the name recognition and track record to qualify for superstar status. While they wait to see if Mancini can sustain his pace, the Baltimore Orioles are stuck with Chris Davis as their most high-profile player. The 33-year-old hit 47 home runs as recently as 2015 but owns a .167/.244/.321 slash line and appears to be finished as a competent hitter, let alone an impactful slugger.

No. 29: Starlin Castro, 2B, Miami Marlins

The Miami Marlins sold off all of their superstars over the past two offseasons. Starlin Castro is a four-time All-Star, so he has the resume. He's also hitting .219 with a .275 on-base percentage and tanking his trade-deadline value for the rebuilding Fish.

No. 28: Shin-Soo Choo, OF/DH, Texas Rangers

Joey Gallo is hammering the ball to the tune of a 1.073 OPS for the Texas Rangers and might be turning the corner from one-dimensional masher to lineup anchor. For now, Shin-Soo Choo is the closest player the Rangers have to a superstar. The 36-year-old is following up his 2018 All-Star campaign with a nice start. He owns a .971 OPS through 31 games and has made 13 starts in the outfield, meaning he's not confined solely to DH duties yet.

No. 27: Edwin Encarnacion, 1B/DH, Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners have cooled a bit after their surprisingly hot start, but they're above .500 and very much in the postseason mix. Edwin Encarnacion, their most decorated and recognizable hitter, has chipped in with 10 home runs and an .882 OPS, though the 36-year-old is limited defensively and is hitting only .241.

No. 26: Khris Davis, OF/DH, Oakland Athletics

After bashing an MLB-leading 48 home runs and finishing in the top 10 in American League MVP voting last season, Khris Davis is off to a so-so start with the Oakland A's. Yes, he's hit 10 homers, but his .229 average and .303 on-base percentage leave something to be desired.

No. 25: Miguel Cabrera, 1B/DH, Detroit Tigers

Heading into 2019, it was worth wondering if Miguel Cabrera was finished. He was limited to just 38 games by hamstring and biceps injuries in 2018 and ultimately underwent biceps surgery. So far, reports of Cabrera's demise have been exaggerated. The 36-year-old is hitting .298 with a .363 on-base percentage in 31 games, though he's managed just one home run.

No. 24: Chris Archer, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates

Chris Archer owns a 4.33 ERA this season with the Pittsburgh Pirates and landed on the disabled list on April 27 with a thumb injury. The 30-year-old two-time All-Star did strike out 29 in 27 innings prior to the injury and showed flashes of the guy who finished fifth in American League Cy Young Award voting with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2015. When he's right, he's a rotation-fronting talent. Key words, "when he's right."

No. 23: Nelson Cruz, DH, Minnesota Twins

A six-time All-Star, Nelson Cruz just keeps hitting at age 38. For the first-place Minnesota Twins, Cruz has seven home runs and a .972 OPS in 28 games. He's exclusively a designated hitter at this point in his career, but the man can clearly still rake.

No. 22: Alex Gordon, OF, Kansas City Royals

After he posted an OPS below .700 for three straight seasons, it seemed Alex Gordon's days as an effective offensive player were coming to an end and another player such as second baseman Whit Merrifield would grab the superstar baton. In 2019, the Kansas City Royals left fielder is enjoying a renaissance with six home runs and an .897 OPS through 33 games. Will it last? Maybe not. But for now, Gordon is marrying his six-time Gold Glove-winning defense to a suddenly resurgent bat.

No. 21: Marcus Stroman, RHP, Toronto Blue Jays

After posting a 5.54 ERA in an injury-marred 2018 campaign, Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Marcus Stroman owns a 2.20 ERA with 39 strikeouts in 41 innings this season and looks more like the pitcher who finished in the top 10 in AL Cy Young Award voting in 2017. He's under club control through 2020 but could be an enticing trade chip if the Jays opt for a full-scale rebuild.