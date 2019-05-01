The 10 Worst Contracts in Sports History

0 of 10

Gail Burton/Associated Press

Negotiating a contract is challenging for both the individual and the front office. Teams want to pay as little as possible for the most future value, and players typically seek every possible dollar for their hard work in the past.

Sometimes, the subsequent deal simply doesn't work out.

Touted players might not match their billing. In other cases, an organization might overpay for a non-superstar or offer a long-term contract that turns ugly as the years elapse.

Only current contracts in the NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB were considered, though one of those leagues didn't have a player make this list. The players who signed the deal, however, don't necessarily have to remain active.