Fantasy Football 2019: Early Mock Draft, Sleepers After NFL Draft

Many football fans watch the NFL draft to see who their favorite team chooses, but plenty of us closely monitor the selections because of the impact on fantasy football.

One draft is over. Now, we start preparing for another.

As rookies move from college to the pros, several NFL stars are also preparing for a 2019 season in a new location. Le'Veon Bell, Antonio Brown and Odell Beckham Jr. are among the high-profile players who changed teams this offseason.

The following two-round mock draft is based on PPR (points per reception) scoring for a 10-team redraft league.

2019 Fantasy Football Mock Draft

Round 1

1. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

2. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

3. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

4. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

5. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

6. Le'Veon Bell, RB, New York Jets

7. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

8. De'Andre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

9. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

10. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

Round 2

11. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

12. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

13. Antonio Brown, WR, Oakland Raiders

14. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

15. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

16. David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals

17. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

18. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

19. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

20. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

2019 Fantasy Football Sleepers

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Whether you believe in Josh Allen as an NFL quarterback is irrelevant; fantasy football only cares about yardage and touchdowns.

During the last six games of 2018, he averaged 207 yards and 1.3 touchdowns as a passer with 79.3 yards and 0.8 scores on the ground. After accounting for his turnovers, that still worked out to 24.2 fantasy points per game.

And we'll happily take 20-plus point in fake football.

Next season, Allen should have a little more help on offense. Buffalo signed several blockers, drafted another lineman in Oklahoma's Cody Ford, added veteran wide receivers Cole Beasley and John Brown and picked up Ole Miss tight end Dawson Knox.

Allen shouldn't be considered a top-10 quarterback, but he's a high-upside possibility to stash for the right matchup.

Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

Health issues have plagued Dalvin Cook throughout his first two NFL seasons, but the production is there when available.

As a rookie, he piled up 444 yards from scrimmage in four appearances prior to a torn left ACL. Then in 2018, a hamstring injury sidelined Cook for a handful of games. Still, he collected 920 scrimmage yards and caught 40 passes.

Now that Latavius Murray is no longer on the roster, Cook should be headed for an expanded role in 2019.

Yes, the Vikings recently drafted Boise State product Alexander Mattison. However, he's more likely an occasionally used reserve than an integral piece of the rotation.

Unless Ameer Abdullah or Roc Thomas make surprising ascents, this backfield is Cook's to control.

Geronimo Allison, WR, Green Bay Packers

If you watched the Packers in 2018, perhaps the most frustrating aspect of the offense was the receiving group's inability to shake those in coverage and create a throwing lane.

Aaron Rodgers is often a magician. He can't atone for every issue.

Part of the struggles can be attributed to Geronimo Allison's absence. The third-year wideout missed 11 games, yet his two receiving touchdowns tied for second-most on the Packers. He posted 20 catches and 303 yards in that limited action.

On that pace alone, Allison averaged four receptions and 60 yards―an under-the-radar double-digit PPR average.

Davante Adams is the unquestioned star of the pass-catching corps, but Allison was already the No. 2 option in Green Bay. Randall Cobb's departure only made it official.

