2019 NFL Draft: Prospects Still Being Underrated Only Days from Draft

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The 2019 NFL draft is mere days away, and while we don't know exactly what teams are planning, we do have a general idea of which players will be off the board early.

Prospects like Kyler Murray, Quinnen Williams, Nick Bosa and Josh Allen have gotten plenty of buzz heading into draft week. While these players are being heavily hyped, others are being severely underrated.

Here, you'll find some 2019 prospects who are still being underrated with the draft on the immediate horizon. This isn't a look at late-round sleepers, but high-end prospects who haven't been getting the kind of media attention they rightfully deserve up to this point. Think eventual NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Darius Leonard and his quiet path to being the 36th overall pick last year.

Just keep in mind that just because these prospects haven't spent a lot of time in the pre-draft spotlight doesn't mean that they aren't ranked highly on individual team draft boards.