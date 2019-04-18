Kyler Murray, Nick Bosa Top Mel Kiper, Todd McShay's 3-Round 2019 NFL Mock Draft

Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

In the three-round 2019 NFL mock draft released by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay on Thursday, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray went first overall to the Arizona Cardinals.

Here is a look at the top 10 based on who Kiper and McShay would take if they were in charge of every NFL team rather than who they believe each team will take in the actual draft:

1. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

3. New York Jets: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devin White, LB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

8. Detroit Lions: Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

9. Buffalo Bills: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

10. Denver Broncos: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

McShay picked first, and the two analysts alternated picks throughout the mock.

In relation to their other recent mock drafts, Kiper and McShay remained consistent. Kiper selected Murray, Bosa and Allen as the first three picks in his April 10 mock draft, and in the April 3 dueling mock draft, both Kiper and McShay had Murray, Bosa and Allen coming off the board in succession to start.

An argument can be made that Murray is not the best overall prospect in the class, but Kiper thinks the Cardinals need "serious renovations" on offense under new head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Murray has been heavily linked to Arizona throughout the draft process, and it is no secret that Kingsbury likes him. They share an agent, and when Kingsbury was still the head coach at Texas Tech in October, he said he would take Murray with the No. 1 overall pick if he had the choice:

If the Cards do take Murray, it could spell the end of 2018 No. 10 overall pick Josh Rosen's brief tenure with Arizona after he started 13 games as a rookie last season.

McShay called Bosa the best player available and No. 1 prospect in the 2019 class when he put him on the San Francisco with the second pick.

The 49ers beefed up their pass rush significantly by acquiring Pro Bowler Dee Ford from the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason. Solomon Thomas, who was the No. 3 overall pick in 2017, has yet to prove he can be a quality NFL pass-rusher, though, which means Bosa would fill a need.

The same can be said for Allen with the Jets at No. 3, since New York whiffed on signing linebacker Anthony Barr, who returned to the Minnesota Vikings despite initially agreeing to a contract with the Jets. Allen would immediately become New York's top pass-rushing threat after he registered 17 sacks and was the SEC Defensive Player of the Year last season.

Another pick of note in the mock came when McShay gave the Jacksonville Jaguars tight end T.J. Hockenson of Iowa at No. 7 overall. If the Jags take Hockenson there, he will be the highest tight end selected in the NFL draft since the 49ers took Vernon Davis sixth overall in 2006.

Since 2004, Kellen Winslow Jr., Davis and Eric Ebron are the only tight ends to be selected in the top 10.

Day 1 of the 2019 NFL draft will take place in Nashville, Tennessee, on April 25. Days 2 and 3 are set for April 26 and 27, respectively.