2019 NFL Mock Draft: Bold Predictions for Most Overrated Prospects

Come April 25, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will start announcing teams to the best prospects in this draft class.

History tells us that while some clubs will find building blocks to support their future, others will misfire in spectacular fashion crushing the team and possibly costing some decision-makers their employment.

We're here to take a glass-empty pessimistic view by making bold predictions about the most overrated prospects after running through our latest mock.

2019 NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

3. New York Jets: Josh Allen, DE/OLB, Kentucky

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devin White, LB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

8. Detroit Lions: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

9. Buffalo Bills: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

12. Green Bay Packers: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

13. Miami Dolphins: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

14. Atlanta Falcons: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

15. Washington Redskins: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

16. Carolina Panthers: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

17. New York Giants (via Cleveland Browns): Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

18. Minnesota Vikings: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

19. Tennessee Titans: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

21. Seattle Seahawks: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida

22. Baltimore Ravens: Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

23. Houston Texans: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

26. Indianapolis Colts: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Cody Ford, G/T, Oklahoma

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

30. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints): Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

31. Los Angeles Rams: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

32. New England Patriots: Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama

Bold Predictions for Most Overrated Prospects

Dwayne Haskins Won't Make a 2019 Start

The days of drafting a quarterback and letting him mature on the sideline are long gone. Of the five signal-callers taken in last year's opening round—Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen and Lamar Jackson—none started fewer than seven contests. Collectively, they opened 57 contests.

Dwayne Haskins, the second quarterback on our board, is about to buck that trend.

The Giants already have a fine starter in Eli Manning. Say what you want about the 38-year-old, but he completed a career-high 66 percent of his passes last season while throwing for 4,299 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Plus, Haskins could use a lot of seasoning after spending just one year as the Buckeyes starter. He's only the 19th-rated prospect on the big board of Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, but Haskins is likely to go much earlier given the weakness of this quarterback crop.

"He's probably QB1 in this class, but that doesn't mean he's a good quarterback," an AFC scouting director told Miller in February. "This is a bad draft for passers, but he's still going top five. It's just how the league works now."

D.K. Metcalf Won't Finish Among Top-Five Rookies in Receptions

Recognizing Metcalf's potential is easy. He's built like a Marvel superhero, he possesses outstanding athleticism for his size and he routinely hit home runs at Ole Miss (14 touchdowns in 21 games).

But his need for development is just as noticeable.

His route tree with the Rebels was as limited as you'll find, and his poor combine showing in change-of-direction testing suggests he could have trouble creating separation on short and intermediate throws.

"I do think that aspect of his game will have to improve in order for him to become a more complete receiver in the NFL," ESPN's Todd McShay said on a conference call with reporters. "7.38 is not a great time in the three-cone and 4.50 is a concerning time in the short shuttle. Those are issues. I think it's been glossed over."

Tack on the injury risks attached to Metcalf—two of his three seasons at Ole Miss were cut short—and he seems unlikely to put up freshman numbers you'd expect from someone drafted so early.

Josh Jacobs Won't Lead Rookie Running Backs in Rushing or Receiving Yards

Is it bold to say any prospect won't be the top producer at his position in two specific categories? It is when said prospect is the only projected first-rounder at the position, and those two categories are perhaps the most contributions he'll make.

But Jacobs was never the featured back at Alabama. He rushed for 1,491 yards over three seasons with the Crimson Tide. For reference, that's only a shade above what David Montgomery, our RB2, tallied just last season (1,216).

Now, you can say Jacobs may not face as much competition with his NFL club. But you also must factor in that his team won't have such an incredible talent advantage over its competition. That could make him a much higher priority on opponents' game plans, so any gains in volume might be lost in efficiency.

Plus, his disappointing pro day featured a 4.60-second 40-yard dash and 9'4" broad jump. He's more explosive on film, but it's fair to wonder how much of his draft stock is tied to his value relative to the other running backs in the class as opposed to his overall potential.