Updated Draft Needs for Every NFL TeamApril 13, 2019
Updated Draft Needs for Every NFL Team
With less than two weeks remaining before the 2019 NFL draft, which begins April 25 in Nashville, Tennessee, what will happen at the top remains unclear. A lot will hinge on this year's quarterback class—and whether the Arizona Cardinals, or another team, will take a signal-caller first overall.
While we don't know which players will go to each team in the first couple of rounds, we do have a good understanding of what each squad's needs will be. The free-agent and trade markets have been open for a month, which essentially means that teams have filled all the significant holes they are going to before the draft.
What needs still linger for each team with the draft just around the corner? Let's take a look.
Jump to:
1. Cardinals 2. Falcons 3. Ravens 4. Bills
5. Panthers 6. Bears 7. Bengals 8. Browns
9. Cowboys 10. Broncos 11. Lions 12. Packers
13. Texans 14. Colts 15. Jaguars 16. Chiefs
17. Chargers 18. Rams 19. Dolphins 20. Vikings
21. Patriots 22. Saints 23. Giants 24. Jets
25. Raiders 26. Eagles 27. Steelers 28. 49ers
29. Seahawks 30. Buccaneers 31. Titans 32. Redskins
Arizona Cardinals
Biggest Needs: OL, WR, DL, CB
Will the Cardinals stick with quarterback Josh Rosen or take Oklahoma's Kyler Murray at the top of the draft? This is the burning question surrounding the franchise right now. However, Rosen's presence means that quarterback isn't a dire need.
Fixing the offensive line—which allowed 52 sacks last season—has to be an immediate goal, however. The team added guard J.R. Sweezy in free agency, but that move alone won't transform this underwhelming unit.
The Cardinals also need to upgrade the receiving corps if Rosen—or Murray, for that matter—is going to be successful in 2019. Christian Kirk looks like a future star, and Larry Fitzgerald is a future Hall of Famer. However, Fitzgerald turns 36 years old in August and is nearing the end of his illustrious career.
If Arizona doesn't take a quarterback or trade away the No. 1 pick, it'll probably grab an edge-rusher such as Ohio State's Nick Bosa or a defensive tackle like Alabama's Quinnen Williams. This would be smart because the team lacks standout pieces on its defensive front aside from Chandler Jones.
Atlanta Falcons
Biggest Needs: OL, EDGE, CB
The Atlanta Falcons addressed one of their biggest needs in free agency by bolstering their offensive line depth. They added guards James Carpenter and Jamon Brown, which should help improve the interior blocking in front of quarterback Matt Ryan.
If a franchise offensive tackle or guard is sitting there at No. 14, though, don't be surprised if the Falcons pull the trigger. Carpenter and Brown may not be long-term solutions. The same could be said for right tackle Ty Sambrailo, who replaced longtime starter Ryan Schraeder late in 2018. He's never made more than four starts in a single season.
It feels more likely, however, that Atlanta will target a pass-rusher with its first-round selection. Even though the team invested first-round picks into Vic Beasley Jr. and Takkarist McKinley in recent years (2015 and 2017, respectively), the pass rush hasn't developed into a strength.
The Falcons managed just 37 sacks in 2018 (tied for 10th-fewest in the NFL). They could likely improve this number by snagging a guy such as Michigan's Rashan Gary or Clemson's Clelin Ferrell with the 14th overall selection.
Cornerback is another position to consider. The Falcons have talent there, including second-year player Isaiah Oliver, but they parted with both Robert Alford and Brian Poole in the offseason.
Baltimore Ravens
Biggest Needs: EDGE, WR, LB, RB
New Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta should have two primary goals in this year's draft—replacing the talent lost in free agency and getting Lamar Jackson a No. 1 receiver.
While Baltimore's offense will likely be centered around Jackson's scrambling ability and the running game in 2019, getting the second-year signal-caller a top target has to be a priority.
Jackson is not just a running quarterback, but he's going to struggle to develop as a passer if his top two targets are Willie Snead IV and Seth Roberts. If a guy like Mississippi's A.J. Brown is sitting there at No. 22, DeCosta shouldn't be afraid to turn in his draft card.
When it comes to replacing talent, the biggest holes are at inside linebacker and edge-rusher. Baltimore parted with C.J. Mosley, Terrell Suggs and Za'Darius Smith in free agency and has yet to adequately replace any of them.
Though running back isn't a glaring need, it wouldn't hurt to add one somewhere in the middle rounds to complement the newly acquired Mark Ingram.
Buffalo Bills
Biggest Needs: EDGE, CB, TE
The Buffalo Bills don't have many glaring holes heading into the draft, which shouldn't come as a shock considering they were a playoff team just two years ago and were active in free agency.
They did a tremendous job of upgrading the offensive line in front of quarterback Josh Allen, as well as the receiving corps. They added center Mitch Morse, tackle Ty Nsekhe, wide receivers John Brown, Cole Beasley and Andre Roberts and tight end Tyler Kroft—all additions who should make Allen's life as a passer much easier.
While the receiving corps looks a lot better than it did a year ago, the Bills could still afford to add another pass-catching tight end to pair with Kroft. This would give Allen the flexibility to run or pass out of most two-tight end sets.
Defensively, Buffalo could use a top-tier cornerback to pair with Tre'Davious White. LSU's Greedy Williams or Washington's Byron Murphy could be an option with the ninth overall selection.
Perhaps the biggest need, however, is edge-rusher. Despite having a strong defense, the Bills managed merely 36 sacks in 2018 (seventh-fewest in the league). Should a top sack artist like Mississippi State's Montez Sweat be available at No. 9, pulling the trigger there would make even more sense.
Carolina Panthers
Biggest Needs: OL, EDGE, WR, S
The Carolina Panthers parted with left tackle Matt Kalil, which leave offensive line depth as a need. Carolina did, however, sign center Matt Paradis and re-sign tackle Daryl Williams, so the team may put this off until the second or third round.
It feels much more likely that Carolina will go after a pass-rusher in Round 1. Julius Peppers retired, the Panthers totaled just 35 sacks with Peppers in 2018 (sixth-fewest in the NFL), and they'll see Matt Ryan and Drew Brees twice apiece this season.
"Drafting an edge-rusher seems most likely based on overall need and draft depth at the position, whether it's an end or outside linebacker—or ideally a player who can play both," David Newton of ESPN.com wrote earlier this month.
If a prospect like Clemson's Clelin Ferrell or Florida State's Brian Burns is sitting there at No. 16 overall, expect the Panthers to gobble him up.
Carolina also needs to upgrade the receiving corps and find a replacement for safety Mike Adams, who was recently released. If there's an early run on edge-rushers, either of these positions would make sense in Round 1.
Chicago Bears
Biggest Needs: RB, OL, S, K
The Chicago Bears traded running back Jordan Howard to the Philadelphia Eagles. This leaves them in need of a bruising early-down runner to complement Tarik Cohen. They did add Mike Davis in free agency, though, so this isn't likely an early need.
It would make more sense for the Bears to target a safety or an interior offensive lineman with their first pick (Round 3, 87th overall).
Neither position is an immediate need. They added safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix on just a one-year deal, though, while center Cody Whitehair is in the final year of his rookie contract. Drafting cheap, young replacements could be a smart move. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will be getting a new—and likely hefty—contract within the next three years.
Kicker is probably the most glaring need, though it's not a position the team will address early. The Bears did sign Chris Blewitt in March as well as former AAF kicker Elliott Fry on Friday, but it would be wise to bring in competition, either with a late-round selection or an undrafted free agent.
Cincinnati Bengals
Biggest Needs: OL, TE, LB, CB
Could this be the year the Cincinnati Bengals draft Andy Dalton's replacement at quarterback? It's possible—especially with new head coach Zac Taylor on board—but quarterback isn't the biggest need. That's getting an offensive line that can protect the quarterback.
"I think it's a priority in the draft," offensive line coach Brian Callahan said, per Laurel Pfahler of the Dayton Daily News.
If a top tackle prospect like Florida's Jawaan Taylor is available at No. 11, the Bengals should be tripping over themselves to make the pick.
Cincinnati could also use a reliable pass-catching tight end. The team re-signed Tyler Eifert to a one-year deal this offseason, but Eifert has a long history of injuries.
The Bengals could also use depth in the linebacker corps and in the secondary. They finished last season ranked 32nd in overall defense (413.6 yards allowed per game), 32nd in pass defense (275.9) and 29th in run defense (137.8).
Cleveland Browns
Biggest Needs: LB, CB, OL
The Cleveland Browns made the headline-grabbing move of the offseason when they traded for star wideout Odell Beckham Jr. However, they've quietly done a nice job of filling in other needs as well. Re-signing left tackle Greg Robinson to a one-year, $7 million deal was a smart move, as was acquiring safeties Morgan Burnett and Eric Murray.
This leaves Cleveland with few glaring needs, though the hole at cornerback looms large. The Browns desperately need a top-tier corner to pair with Pro Bowler Denzel Ward. Terrance Mitchell is a solid starter, but he also missed eight games because of injury in 2018. Cleveland needs depth here.
The team also needs depth at linebacker, and it actually needed it before it parted with Jamie Collins in March. The additions of Olivier Vernon and Sheldon Richardson strengthen the defensive line, but the Browns need some additional talent behind them to have a complete front seven.
Of course, it wouldn't hurt to bring in competition for Robinson at left tackle. If he struggles this season, Cleveland could be in trouble. If he shines, it could cost a sizable chunk of cash to retain him beyond 2019.
Dallas Cowboys
Biggest Needs: TE, S, EDGE
The Dallas Cowboys' biggest need remains improving the receiving corps. Yes, they have a No. 1 wideout in Amari Cooper, and they added a terrific slot receiver in Randall Cobb this offseason. Yes, they brought out Jason Witten from the broadcasting booth. But he turns 37 years old in May and hasn't played in over a year.
Adding a pass-catching tight end should be the final piece to the offensive puzzle.
Defensively, the Cowboys need to find a complement to pass-rusher Demarcus Lawrence. They retained Lawrence with a five-year, $105 million deal, but they lost Randy Gregory to an indefinite suspension for another violation of the league's substance-abuse policy.
The Cowboys produced a middling 39 sacks during the 2018 regular season and only one in two postseason contests. The trade with the Miami Dolphins for Robert Quinn is a good start, but it shouldn't be the end of the pass-rusher search.
After Dallas missed out on Earl Thomas and did not reach a deal with Eric Berry, safety is also likely a position the team will prioritize in the draft.
Denver Broncos
Biggest Needs: OL, TE, QB, WR
The Denver Broncos don't need a quarterback for Week 1 of the 2019 season. They traded for Joe Flacco, which should solidify the position for at least the immediate future. However, this doesn't mean that Denver won't draft a quarterback to develop for the future.
Missouri's Drew Lock would be an obvious choice at No. 10. Both general manager John Elway and former personnel advisor Gary Kubiak were high on him at the end of the collegiate season.
"Elway and Kubiak were very impressed when they saw him in November," Woody Paige of The Gazette reported in January.
Denver could use an interior offensive lineman to help replace departed center Matt Paradis and a pass-catching tight end to help bolster the receiving corps. Adding a wide receiver to the mix would make a ton of sense.
Courtland Sutton and Emmanuel Sanders are both solid, but it wouldn't be a shock if the Broncos scooped up a wideout like Mississippi's D.K. Metcalf at No. 10 if they bypass a signal-caller.
Detroit Lions
Biggest Needs: EDGE, CB, OL, TE
The Detroit Lions were active in free agency, adding pieces like defensive end Trey Flowers, wideout Danny Amendola, tight end Jesse James and cornerback Justin Coleman. While the roster is better than it was in 2018, it has room for improvement.
Expect the Lions to target a dedicated edge-rusher or a pass-catching tight end with the eighth overall selection. Flowers can pressure the quarterback, but sacking passers isn't his specialty. James is a solid all-around tight end, but he isn't a field-stretching receiving threat.
Pass-rusher would be the safe pick at No. 8, but it wouldn't be a shock to see Detroit scoop up Iowa's T.J. Hockenson there. He's can be the kind of tight end Eric Ebron was supposed to be in Detroit—and the kind he was with the Indianapolis Colts last season.
The Lions could also use depth along the interior of the offensive line, and it never hurts to have several starting-caliber cornerbacks in a division with Aaron Rodgers.
Green Bay Packers
Biggest Needs: TE, DL, LB, WR
Another reason the Lions might reach for a tight end like Hockenson is to keep him out of the hands of the NFC North rival Green Bay Packers.
Yes, the Packers have Jimmy Graham, but he isn't worth the $24.4 million he's due over the next two seasons. Green Bay can release him after 2019 with just $3.7 million in dead money—and it probably will. A guy like Hockenson or Iowa teammate Noah Fant could be the Packers' tight end for the rest of Rodgers' career.
The Packers could also use another wide receiver after losing Randall Cobb in free agency.
Defensively, Green Bay should focus on front-seven prospects. The team has drafted some good cornerbacks recently, including Jaire Alexander and Josh Jackson just last year, and it signed safety Adrian Amos in free agency. Adding a dominant defensive tackle such as Houston's Ed Oliver or a sideline-to-sideline linebacker like Michigan's Devin Bush would put the Packers one step closer to having a complete defense.
Houston Texans
Biggest Needs: OL, CB, RB, TE
The Houston Texans' biggest priority over draft weekend has to be finding ways to protect quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Clemson product has shown he can be a legitimate franchise signal-caller, but he'll never become one if he cannot stay upright.
Watson was sacked an alarming league-high 62 times in 2018, and that is unacceptable.
The Texans should target the offensive line early and often in the draft. If they can get a lineman such as Alabama's Jonah Williams or Oklahoma's Cody Ford with the 23rd overall pick, they should. But they need to use more than one selection to strengthen the line.
The Texans should also consider adding a running back to help take some of the pressure off Watson. Lamar Miller, who turns 28 later this month, is a solid starter, but he's also entering the final year of his contract. His 2018 backup, Alfred Blue, is now a member of the AFC South rival Jacksonville Jaguars.
Houston should also consider getting a pass-catching tight end in order to give Watson a reliable outlet receiver. If a prospect like Fant is there at No. 23 but the run on linemen has reached its second tier on Houston's board, tight end would be the way to go.
Indianapolis Colts
Biggest Needs: DL, EDGE, CB, WR
The Indianapolis Colts haven't been particularly active in free agency, but they've been smart. They added a possession receiver in Devin Funchess and a premier pass-rusher in Justin Houston. They re-signed starting cornerback Pierre Desir.
The draft should be all about adding complementary pieces to Indianapolis' playoff-caliber roster.
In Round 1, it would be smart to grab an anchor for the defensive line, such as Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence or Mississippi State's Jeffery Simmons. If the right interior defensive lineman isn't there, though, the Colts could go in a number of directions.
Adding another receiver to complement Funchess and No. 1 wideout T.Y. Hilton would be one way to go. Grabbing an edge-rusher to play opposite Houston would be another. Jabaal Sheard is a serviceable edge-rusher, but he hasn't topped 5.5 sacks in any of his last three seasons.
Given the high-powered passing offenses the Colts are likely to see in the postseason, it could never hurt to add another starting-caliber cornerback to the equation either.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Biggest Needs: OL, WR, TE, RB
This offseason, the Jaguars gave quarterback Nick Foles a four-year, $88 million deal with $50.1 million guaranteed. Now they need to get him some support.
It would not be a shock to see the Jaguars take an offensive lineman like Florida's Jawaan Taylor with the seventh overall pick. It would be equally unsurprising to see them pull the trigger on a wide receiver like Mississippi's D.K. Metcalf or a tight end like T.J. Hockenson.
Jacksonville has some serviceable pass-catchers—such as Dede Westbrook and Marqise Lee—but it doesn't have a reliable possession receiver or a pass-catching tight end like Foles had in Philadelphia with Alshon Jeffery and Zach Ertz, respectively.
It wouldn't hurt for Jacksonville to also examine its options at running back. Leonard Fournette hasn't been the game-changer he was supposed to be.
There has also been tension between the organization and the 2017 first-round pick. The Jags voided the remaining guarantees in Fournette's contract in December following his suspension for fighting in a game against Buffalo, and the running back formally challenged the team's decision. On Thursday, the LSU product was arrested for driving with a suspended license.
"The Jacksonville Jaguars are aware of the situation involving running back Leonard Fournette and are continuing to gather more information," the team said in a statement, per ESPN's Michael DiRocco.
It would no longer be a shock if the Jaguars took their running back of the future in this draft.
Kansas City Chiefs
Biggest Needs: EDGE, CB, RB, C
Cornerback has to be considered the biggest need for the Kansas City Chiefs. They replaced safety Eric Berry with Tyrann Mathieu and traded with the Browns for edge-rusher Emmanuel Ogbah. However, they still need a No. 1 cornerback to bolster a pass defense that ranked 31st in 2018 (273.4 yards allowed per game).
Whether it's Washington's Byron Murphy, Georgia's Deandre Baker or someone else, whichever top corner is still there at No. 29 overall becomes the obvious target.
It would be smart to add another edge-rusher to complement Ogbah and Chris Jones, considering the Chiefs parted with Justin Houston and Dee Ford this offseason. It would also be smart to find a replacement for center Mitch Morse, a free-agent departure.
While Kansas City got some good production out of Damien Williams and Darrel Williams down the stretch, it couldn't hurt to add another running back to help replace Kareem Hunt.
Receiver isn't an immediate need for Kansas City. However, it could become one if the team isn't sold on Tyreek Hill's future.
According to KCTV, police were called to the Overland Park home of Hill on two separate occasions. They are investigating an alleged battery of a juvenile at his home. KCTV noted Hill's name was not on the March 14 battery report. His name was on the March 5 report of child abuse or neglect, but prosecutors declined to press charges.
Without Hill, the oft-injured Sammy Watkins becomes the No. 1 receiver, and that could be problematic.
Los Angeles Chargers
Biggest Needs: OL, DL, CB
The Los Angeles Chargers managed to retain safety Adrian Phillips with a one-year deal this offseason. That's big because Phillips was one of the most underrated pieces on L.A.'s defense.
The Bolts also bolstered their depth with pieces like linebacker Thomas Davis and backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor. That will likely be the theme of the draft as well, though it would make a lot of sense to upgrade the right tackle position. Sam Tevi started there last season, but the 2017 sixth-round pick was merely serviceable at best.
If an elite right tackle prospect like Kansas State's Dalton Risner is there at No. 28, the Chargers should pull the trigger.
Los Angeles could also use a defensive tackle to help replace Darius Philon, who signed with the Cardinals in free agency, and it couldn't hurt to add cornerback depth in an AFC West division that features both Tyreek Hill and now Antonio Brown. Former starter Jason Verrett is gone, but to be fair, he only started five games over the past two seasons because of injuries.
Los Angeles Rams
Biggest Needs: OL, DT, EDGE, S
The Los Angeles Rams came just a handful of plays short of winning Super Bowl LIII, so it's no surprise that they don't have any glaring needs. They will almost certainly spend the draft trying to replace offseason departures.
The Rams lost standout guard Rodger Saffold to the Tennessee Titans in free agency and have not re-signed defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Either position could be a target with the 31st overall pick. Or, the talent-rich Rams could go best player available.
While the team did bring in Eric Weddle to help replace departed safety Lamarcus Joyner, the 34-year-old is probably not a long-term answer. It wouldn't be surprising to see Los Angeles use a first- or third-round pick—it doesn't have a second—on a safety to prepare for the future.
The Rams could also use a dedicated edge-rusher to help complete their defensive front. They did re-sign Dante Fowler Jr. to a one-year deal, but he has only shown flashes throughout his NFL career. Having an elite rusher on the edge with Aaron Donald on the interior would make L.A.'s defensive front scary good.
Miami Dolphins
Biggest Needs: QB, EDGE, WR, OL
The Miami Dolphins need a quarterback of the future. They traded Ryan Tannehill to the Titans and signed 36-year-old journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick, a series of moves that suggests they could be trying to tank for a signal-caller in the 2020 draft. However, there's no guarantee of what will be available that year, and it makes just as much sense to target a guy like Duke's Daniel Jones in 2019.
Aside from a quarterback, the Dolphins need an edge-rusher to replace longtime defensive presence Cameron Wake. They need a defensive lineman to help replace Robert Quinn, whom they traded to the Cowboys for a 2020 sixth-round selection.
Regardless of who is under center in 2019, Miami desperately needs a No. 1 receiver. 2015 first-rounder DeVante Parker has not developed into one, and while Kenny Stills has his bright moments, he's merely a complementary receiver.
If quarterback or pass-rusher isn't the pick at No. 13, a wideout like D.K. Metcalf or Arizona State's N'Keal Harry might be.
The Dolphins also need to find a right tackle to replace Ja'Wuan James, who signed with Denver in free agency.
Minnesota Vikings
Biggest Needs: OL, DL, RB
The Minnesota Vikings could have had even more draft needs than they currently do. However, they convinced linebacker Anthony Barr to rejoin the team in free agency, and they signed defensive tackle Shamar Stephen to help replace Sheldon Richardson.
That said, Minnesota desperately needs to upgrade its offensive line. Pro Football Focus ranked it as the fourth-worst last season. Adding a tackle in Round 1 would make sense, but adding a guard might make even more.
"Their interior was quite easily one of the worst in the league," Michael Renner of PFF wrote. "Tom Compton, Pat Elflein and Mike Remmers combined to give up 18 sacks on the season."
Even with Stephen on board, the Vikings could use additional help to replace Richardson. They could also use a running back to complement Dalvin Cook now that Latavius Murray is a member of the New Orleans Saints.
New England Patriots
Biggest Needs: TE, WR, EDGE
For the New England Patriots, it's all about replacing recent departures.
Now that Rob Gronkowski has retired, tight end is a glaring weakness. New England brought in Matt LaCosse and Austin Seferian-Jenkins, but neither is going to replace the unstoppable force that was Gronk.
Don't be surprised if the Patriots trade up to grab one of Iowa's tight ends in Round 1. If they don't, a guy like Alabama's Irv Smith Jr. could be a target with the 32nd overall selection.
New England could also use a potential No. 1 wideout. There's no telling when or if the team will get Josh Gordon back onto the field, and the current depth chart has Julian Edelman (who turns 33 next month) and Phillip Dorsett at the top.
Replacing defensive end Trey Flowers should also be a priority. He was New England's top edge-rusher and signed with the Lions in free agency.
At least the Patriots managed to bring back kicker Stephen Gostkowski on a new two-year deal.
New Orleans Saints
Biggest Needs: CB, RB, WR
The New Orleans Saints managed to land Pro Bowl tight end Jared Cook with a two-year, $15 million deal, and that's huge. Tight end was their biggest need, and they don't have many early draft picks to work with.
Thanks to previous trades, New Orleans is without first-, third- or fourth-round draft selections.
The Saints could use depth at cornerback after their pass defense finished 29th last season (268.9 yards allowed per game), and they need a legitimate No. 2 receiver to complement Michael Thomas. Tre'Quan Smith showed flashes in his rookie season but wasn't consistent, and Ted Ginn Jr. is 34 years old.
The departure of Mark Ingram also leaves the Saints without a bruising runner to complement Alvin Kamara. They did add Latavius Murray in free agency, but he isn't the same interior hammer Ingram can be.
New York Giants
Biggest Needs: EDGE, QB, OL, CB
One big question heading into the draft is whether the New York Giants will select Eli Manning's successor at quarterback. Though the franchise needs to find him sooner rather than later, the Giants may put it off and roll with Manning for the time being—perhaps even beyond this year.
"The Giants haven't had conversations with QB Eli Manning on a new contract... but if they don't draft a passer in the draft, it's actually not a terrible idea to mitigate risk," NFL Media's Ian Rapoport said.
New York's biggest immediate need is at pass-rusher after it sent Olivier Vernon to the Browns in the trade that netted the team guard Kevin Zeitler. The Giants, of course, also dealt Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland, but they added Golden Tate in free agency. Tate, Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram should form the core of a serviceable receiving corps.
The offensive line, which was 12th-worst in 2018, according to Pro Football Focus' Michael Renner, could use a boost, as could the secondary. New York ranked 23rd in pass defense last season (252.8 yards allowed per game).
New York Jets
Biggest Needs: EDGE, OL, CB, WR
Similar to many teams with second-year quarterbacks, the New York Jets' draft focus should be on putting pieces around Sam Darnold. New York already brought in running back Le'Veon Bell on a four-year, $52.5 million deal while adding wideouts Jamison Crowder and Josh Bellamy. They still have room for a legitimate No. 1 receiver, though, so a wideout would make sense early.
The Jets would also be wise to upgrade the offensive line, which was eighth-worst last season, according to Pro Football Focus. Darnold has a tendency to make poor decisions when under pressure. Alleviating that pressure would help.
Defensively, the Jets still need a top-tier edge-rusher, and they could take one with the third overall selection. If a guy like Ohio State's Nick Bosa or Kentucky's Josh Allen is there, no one would second-guess New York for pulling the trigger.
It would behoove the Jets to add a cornerback early as well in an effort to improve their 24th-ranked pass defense (254.1 yards allowed per game).
Oakland Raiders
Biggest Needs: EDGE, TE, CB, RB
The Oakland Raiders have a lot of flexibility this year because they're armed with three first-round picks (Nos. 4, 24 and 27) and eight selections overall. They should have little trouble filling several of their biggest needs.
Wide receiver is no longer among those. The trade for Antonio Brown and the signing of Tyrell Williams took care of that. Now that Jared Cook is a member of the Saints, however, adding a pass-catching tight end would be wise.
Pass-rusher is the biggest need. Oakland traded Khalil Mack to Chicago before the start of the 2018 season, and its pass rush never recovered. The Raiders had just 13 sacks in 2018. At least 11 individual players had at least that many.
While Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington are fine complementary pieces, the Raiders need a starting-caliber running back. They could also use some cornerback help to bolster a pass defense that allowed 240.8 yards per game (19th) last season. Fortunately, safety shouldn't be a concern after the addition of Lamarcus Joyner.
Philadelphia Eagles
Biggest Needs: LB, DL, RB, CB
The Eagles traded for back Jordan Howard, but they should not be done adding to the position. One of the biggest goals this season should be keeping quarterback Carson Wentz healthy, and a strong running game would be a terrific way to do it.
The Eagles are one of the few teams that could take a running back like Alabama's Josh Jackson in Round 1 without being second-guessed too heavily.
Defensively, Philadelphia doesn't have many holes. Re-signing cornerback Ronald Darby was big, though it never hurts to add depth at the position. With both Darby, who is coming off a torn ACL, and fellow starter Jalen Mills scheduled to be free agents in 2020, taking a corner early wouldn't be a bad move.
The Eagles could be in the market for a linebacker, even after signing L.J. Fort. The same is true at defensive tackle, though they added Malik Jackson.
Overall, Philadelphia's draft should be about adding depth and preparing for the future.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Biggest Needs: LB, EDGE, WR, CB
The Pittsburgh Steelers are still searching for an inside linebacker who can replace Ryan Shazier as the general of their defense. It is going to be a challenge, but a guy like LSU's Devin White or Michigan's Devin Bush could fit the bill if the team can get its hands on one of them.
Pittsburgh could also use a top-tier starter opposite cornerback Joe Haden. If both White and Bush are gone by No. 20, the corner position would be an ideal target.
And the team needs a receiver after Antonio Brown made it clear he wanted to leave Pittsburgh and was traded to Oakland. However, the Steelers won't have to address the position early. The team has JuJu Smith-Schuster, 2018 second-round pick James Washington and the recently signed Donte Moncrief.
While the Steelers defense didn't struggle to get to the quarterback—it tied for a league-leading 52 sacks on the season—it could use an elite edge-rusher opposite T.J. Watt. 2015 first-rounder Bud Dupree hasn't developed into that guy.
San Francisco 49ers
Biggest Needs: WR, CB, EDGE
The San Francisco 49ers were active in free agency, adding linebacker Kwon Alexander and running back Tevin Coleman while also trading for pass-rusher Dee Ford.
Even with Ford in the fold, it would be a surprise if the 49ers bypassed an edge-rusher like Nick Bosa or Josh Allen with the second overall selection. Quinnen Williams could be tempting, but San Francisco isn't short on talented interior defensive linemen.
Though Alexander should be a boon for the front seven, he's coming off a torn ACL. His addition shouldn't prevent San Francisco from doubling or tripling down on linebacker.
While the second pick is too high for a wide receiver, San Francisco is in desperate need of a legitimate No. 1 at the position. Should the 49ers trade out of the spot, a guy like D.K. Metcalf or A.J. Brown could be an ideal target in the first round.
If the 49ers don't trade the No. 2 pick, taking a receiver with the No. 26 selection would almost make too much sense.
Seattle Seahawks
Biggest Needs: WR, EDGE, CB, TE
Wide receiver has suddenly become a big need for the Seattle Seahawks. They should have top wideout Doug Baldwin back at some point, but there's no guarantee that it will be at the start of the regular season.
"More surgeries on the way, most likely," Baldwin told KJR-AM 950's Cliff Avril (h/t Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times).
It would behoove Seattle to target a pass-catcher in Round 1—be it a receiver such as Mississippi's A.J. Brown or a tight end like Iowa's Noah Fant.
Defensively, Seattle could use some additional depth at cornerback and safety. It could also use a dedicated edge-rusher opposite Frank Clark. Jarran Reed was second on the team with 10.5 sacks in 2018—which is phenomenal—but he's a defensive tackle who rushes from the interior.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Biggest Needs: LB, CB, RB, S
Defense, defense, defense—and running back. These are—or at least should be—the draft priorities of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the end of this month. The defense was bad in 2018, especially against the pass.
Tampa allowed an average of 259.4 yards per game through the air, 26th in the NFL last season. Adding either a cornerback or an edge-rusher with the fifth overall pick would go a long way toward boosting the pass defense.
However, the Buccaneers also need a sideline-to-sideline linebacker at the second level, so taking a guy like Devin Bush or Devin White also makes sense at No. 5.
Basically, Tampa should take the highest defender on its draft board at fifth overall and then keep adding to that side of the ball in later rounds. At some point, though, the Bucs would be wise to add a running back. 2018 second-round pick Ronald Jones was a bust as a rookie, and the Buccaneers' rushing attack scared no one, averaging the fourth-fewest yards per game (95.2).
Tennessee Titans
Biggest Needs: EDGE, DT, WR, OL
If the Tennessee Titans are hoping to see Marcus Mariota emerge as a legitimate franchise quarterback, they need to continue putting weapons around him. They added Adam Humphries in free agency and saw Corey Davis emerge last season, but they still need a No. 2 outside receiver to complement them.
They have an even bigger need at tight end, at least in the long term. Delanie Walker is a dangerous weapon when he's healthy, but he's 34 years old and coming off a broken ankle. He isn't the tight end of the future. A guy like Iowa's Noah Fant might be.
It wouldn't hurt to add a guard early in order to replace Josh Kline. The Titans released him after the start of free agency March 13, and he signed with Minnesota.
The Titans should also work on beefing up the defensive front. Adding Cameron Wake will help replace pass-rusher Brian Orakpo, who retired in December, but Tennessee would be wise to add a young, talented edge-rusher to its defense.
Washington Redskins
Biggest Needs: QB, WR, EDGE, CB
The Washington Redskins might not view quarterback as an immediate need because they traded with Denver for Case Keenum and have Colt McCoy on the roster. However, neither is a likely long-term solution, which means the position should at least be on the table at 15th overall.
At the least, Washington should pull the trigger on a signal-caller who could develop into a future starter at some point sooner rather than later. The team still has Alex Smith, but the broken leg he suffered in 2018 will likely keep him out this season and could threaten his career.
Receiver is more of an immediate need. Josh Doctson led all Washington wideouts in 2018 with just 532 yards, and No. 2 receiver Jamison Crowder departed in free agency.
The Redskins also lost pass-rusher Preston Smith, which leaves a hole there.
While Washington has a quality No. 1 cornerback in Josh Norman and added safety Landon Collins, it would be wise to bolster its depth in the secondary. The defense ranked 15th against the pass in 2018 (237.1 yards allowed per game) and will face talented quarterbacks like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Cam Newton in non-divisional matchups this season.
*All contract information via Spotrac.