NFL Stars with the Most on the Line in 2019

0 of 10

D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

The NFL isn't the place for complacency. Teams sign players to huge deals and expect high-level production in return. What you've done lately drives offseason decisions.

Front offices look to upgrade just about every position on their rosters through free agency and the draft. The former method allows them to add immediate impact; the latter to provide cheap replacements for underperforming talent.

For established veterans on the roster, crucial contract years will dictate their values in the ensuing offseason. Former first-round picks on rookie deals must produce so that clubs feel encouraged to exercise a contractual fifth-year option, which is fully guaranteed for injury. Other players coming off subpar campaigns go into a season with something to prove since the next draft pick or signing could become their replacement.

Going into the 2019 campaign, multiple signal-callers must have solid seasons or show significant improvement to impress new coaching staffs. Three signal-callers have to justify their "franchise quarterback" title.

A six-time Pro Bowler on the trade block has something to prove to his current club or possibly another coaching staff at a new destination. One team may already have buyer's remorse on a costly acquisition from last year.

The star players below are top-five picks from their draft classes, Pro Bowlers or All-Pros under the most pressure to elevate their play in the coming season.