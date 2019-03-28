Roger Federer Dominates Kevin Anderson; Advances to Miami Masters Semifinals

Roger Federer Dominates Kevin Anderson; Advances to Miami Masters SemifinalsMarch 29, 2019
The two highest seeds remaining in the men's singles draw of the Miami Open faced off in the quarterfinals Thursday, and No. 4 Roger Federer ousted No. 6 Kevin Anderson, 6-0, 6-4.
Rain delayed play at Hard Rock Stadium all afternoon, but Anderson and Federer were able to play their match as scheduled. All told, Federer needed just one hour and 25 minutes to advance to the semifinals.
The former world No. 1 swept Anderson in the first set in 27 minutes and 51 seconds, on cruise control and winning all six of his first serve points along with 26 of 36 points overall.
ATP Tour @ATP_Tour
SIMPLY INCREDIBLE 😱 Has the @MiamiOpen just seen the point of the season from @rogerfederer!?! 🎥 @TennisTV https://t.co/Ph5j7Kn6DY
The second set was a bit more arduous for Federer. Anderson finally got on the board in the second set, cutting Federer's lead to 2-1 and eventually fighting to a 4-4 tie. However, that's as far as Anderson was able to take it.
Tennis TV @TennisTV
Roger roars into the semis 😎 3-time #MiamiOpen champ @rogerfederer, beats Anderson 6-0 6-4 https://t.co/cfsKjl5Y2U
Following a straight-sets victory over Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday, Federer was even sharper against Anderson and improved his all-time record to 6-1 against the 32-year-old South African.
What's Next?
Federer will continue on his road to claiming a fourth Miami Open title in the semifinals against No. 20 Denis Shapovalov, who defeated No. 28 Frances Tiafoe in a 6(5)-7(7), 6-4, 6-2 thriller.
London Marathon: Andy Murray named as official starter