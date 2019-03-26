Tony Romo Reportedly Wants $10M a Year to Stay with CBS Sports as NFL Analyst

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 27, 2019

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2017, file photo, CBS football analyst Tony Romo walks across the field during warm ups before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, Texas. Romo is finally in the Super Bowl. After being unable to lead Dallas to the big game, Romo will call the game for CBS in his second season in the booth. But just like Jared Goff and Tom Brady, Romo is coming in with plenty of momentum after his call of the AFC Championship game _ where he predicted many of New England's plays and tendencies _ drew universal accolades. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)
Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Tony Romo's critically acclaimed first season as a color analyst for CBS' NFL coverage has significantly raised his price tag. 

Per Michael McCarthy of Sporting News, Romo's camp is seeking a new contract extension that would pay the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback at least $10 million per year to remain at CBS after the 2019 season. 

That salary would make Romo the highest-paid television analyst in sports history, with McCarthy noting Troy Aikman makes $7.5 million from Fox and Jon Gruden used to earn $6.5 million from ESPN for Monday Night Football

Per The Ringer's Bryan Curtis, John Madden was earning $8 million per season from Fox at his peak. 

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported in January that CBS is preparing to give Romo a "substantial raise" from his current salary of $4 million per season. 

CBS hired Romo as its lead color analyst, alongside play-by-play man Jim Nantz, last year after he retired from the NFL. 

Romo garnered praise throughout the 2018 season and postseason. His crowning achievement came in January's AFC Championship Game between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs when he was seemingly calling plays and explained why the play was going to be run before the snap. 

