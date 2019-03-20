2019 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Picks, Projections for Most Impactful Prospects

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The impact of first-round NFL draft picks can vary.

Instant-impact players transcend the college game and hit the pros without much of a problem. Others just happen to play a position that has an easier transition.

Those prospects who take a while to develop or simply get on the field for one reason or another can eventually have a massive impact as well—a quarterback sitting behind a veteran or a wideout struggling at first to adapt to pro speed, for example.

When it comes to the 2019 draft, plenty of candidates in both realms stick out. After an updated mock draft that considers completed and upcoming pro days follows a look at some of the prospects and the fits that will allow them to make a splash as soon as they arrive.

2019 NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, DE/OLB, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

8. Detroit Lions: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

9. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin White, LB, LSU

12. Green Bay Packers: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

13. Miami Dolphins: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

14. Atlanta Falcons: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

15. Washington Redskins: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

16. Carolina Panthers: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

17. New York Giants (via Cleveland Browns): Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

18. Minnesota Vikings: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

19. Tennessee Titans: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

21. Seattle Seahawks: Taylor Rapp, SS, Washington

22. Baltimore Ravens: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

23. Houston Texans: Garrett Bradbury, OL, NC State

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

26. Indianapolis Colts: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys): Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Cody Ford, G, Oklahoma

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

30. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints): Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

31. Los Angeles Rams: Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

32. New England Patriots: Irv Smith, TE, Alabama

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

In a crop of talented pass-rushing talent, Ohio State's Nick Bosa manages to stand above the rest.

It says quite a bit that Bosa's stock never took a hit in this regard even though his last season ended with abdominal surgery.

He's a force, which he showed at the combine by measuring at 6'4" and 266 pounds and ripping off a 4.79-second time in the 40-yard dash, while going for 7.1 seconds and 4.14 seconds in the three-cone drill and 20-yard shuttle, respectively.

The 2017 Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year was a serious Heisman Trophy candidate before the setback due to his game-changing presence when it came to creating pressure.

While comparing him to Michael Bennett, NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote the following: "[He's a] high-motor defensive end prospect possessing NFL play strength on a well-muscled, compact frame. Bosa uses forward lean, smart hands and impressive upper-body power to pry open edges against the run and pass. He can defeat single blocks and fits as an end in both 4-3 and 3-4 fronts with the ability to reduce inside as a rusher."

In other words, the Arizona Cardinals would be almost foolish to do anything else at the position. Speculation about a quarterback because there is a new head coach in town is just noise with last year's first-round pick Josh Rosen on the roster.

Bosa is a blue-chip defensive prospect for a three-win team that needs help creating pressure in a division housing names like Russell Wilson. It's the perfect fit, even if it isn't the biggest market for a talent like Bosa.

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

Dwayne Haskins isn't the No. 1 quarterback in the minds of everyone, but unlike questions about Kyler Murray's height, there isn't anything big chasing him into the draft.

Haskins checked all the boxes at the combine from a measurement standpoint, sitting at 6'3" and 231 pounds. He ran a putrid 5.04 40-yard dash, but onlookers who expected better from the pocket passer were fooling themselves.

The Ohio State product did just fine for himself—numbers in the five-second range in the 40 or not. He completed 70 percent of his passes last year with 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns against just eight interceptions, displaying the ability to gun the ball into tight windows and win when he takes chances.

Haskins going to the New York Giants isn't exactly a new idea—but it got a bit of new fuel recently:

Granted, this could be an elaborate smokescreen. But the Giants haven't exactly been making the soundest of decisions lately that follow any sort of structured plan.

It sounds like a bad place for a quarterback to land, but Haskins would at least get to sit behind Eli Manning for a year or two while he refines how he works under pressure. The superstar wideout isn't there anymore, but he'd at least have the luxury of defenses having to worry about Saquon Barkley.

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin White, LB, LSU

Arguably the best non-pass-rushing linebacker in the class, Devin White out of LSU is one of those guys who shouldn't have any problems making the transition to the pro game.

A quick linebacker at 6'0" and 237 pounds, White is unafraid to bring the boom against the run and has the agility to make sideline-to-sideline plays through the air. He's not the basic two-down linebacker the draft process might have originally thought.

White does it all, which is why NFL Draft Scout's Rob Rang wrote the following, including a lofty comparison: "With all due respect to Roquan Smith—the 2017 Butkus Award winner and eighth overall pick last spring to the Chicago Bears—White was arguably the top linebacker in college football each of the past two seasons."

Bleacher Report's' Matt Miller also didn't have any problems calling White the most NFL-ready player in the class, so it speaks to the impact he's about to have upon arrival.

White isn't getting past the Cincinnati Bengals with the 11th pick. The team that just cut Vontaze Burfict and was on pace to give up the most yardage in NFL history a season ago has a new head coach and the league's worst linebacker unit to rehab.

Adding White as a leader and way to revive the flailing unit is one of the most obvious picks of the draft. Going from the SEC to the AFC North is as natural as it gets for White, who could end up having the biggest immediate impact of all.