Ranking the Top 25 Starting Pitchers in MLB Entering 2019

25. Madison Bumgarner, San Francisco Giants

The Giants' longtime ace has something to prove after a pair of one-off injuries limited him to 38 starts the past two seasons. He had a mediocre 3.99 FIP and 1.24 WHIP over 129.2 innings last year after he returned from a fractured pinky finger. For now, he gets the benefit of the doubt with a clean bill of health and a stellar track record, and he should have extra motivation in a contract year.

24. Mike Clevinger, Cleveland Indians

It's easy to fly under the radar in a starting rotation that includes Corey Kluber, Trevor Bauer and Carlos Carrasco. That said, the 28-year-old Clevinger is an excellent starter, and he came into his own in 2018. In his first full season in the Cleveland rotation, he racked up 207 strikeouts in 200 innings with a 3.52 FIP and 1.16 WHIP. His best days may still be ahead.

23. Kyle Hendricks, Chicago Cubs

Hendricks remains one of the most underrated players in baseball. A sub-90 mph fastball and a quiet demeanor on and off the field will do that. His 22.4 percent soft-contact rate was fourth among qualified starters last season, as he's a master of painting the corner and changing speeds. As Jon Lester begins to decline, Hendricks will be counted on to lead the staff.

22. Zack Greinke, Arizona Diamondbacks

His $34.5 million salary doesn't look great, but Greinke is still one of the best pitchers in baseball. After a shaky first season in the desert, he posted a 3.51 FIP and 1.08 WHIP while averaging 205 innings the past two years. The 35-year-old should age well with a reliance on finesse over power.

21. Kyle Freeland, Colorado Rockies

One of the breakout stars of 2018, the 25-year-old Freeland went 17-7 with a 2.85 ERA in 202.1 innings for an impressive 8.4 WAR. His 3.67 FIP suggests he pitched over his head a little bit, and he doesn't exactly have swing-and-miss stuff, but he's still an excellent young pitcher on the rise and a vital part of a contending Rockies team.