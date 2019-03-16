MLB The Show 19: Latest Trailer, 'March to October' Mode Info and Release Date

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

MLB the Show 19 is on the hunt to use last year's successful release as a springboard to new heights.

The Bryce Harper-covered affair launches March 26 a year removed from the last entry in the series going for positive review scores. There, developer SIE San Diego gave beloved modes "Road to The Show" and franchise interesting revamps alongside the usual gameplay and graphical updates to great success.

March 26 marks the date of the latest effort. This time to the plate, it dials in on a new mode called "March to October," as well as RPG elements in Road to The Show, Diamond Dynasty changes and a focus on customization.

March to October sounds like an especially interesting change of pace for the series. As the sport continues its efforts to streamline and up the impact value in today's environment, it's only fitting the digital field does the same.

The new mode packs a lengthy season into episodic form, giving players control of the season at pivotal moments. John Livingston, senior narrative game designer, said: "You will be delivered from episode to episode with maximal action and intrigue, and minimal menu interfacing. It’s all about getting your team to the postseason and beyond."

Video previews have been brief, albeit interesting:

The second video showcases the Team Momentum modifier, which will play a role in how the team performs when the player isn't at the controls.

For those who want a more in-depth experience, fret not, as Road to The Show is getting some further tweaks. After listening to user feedback, The Show has made some adjustments, with two of the most prominent being reworked archetypes and the removal of attribute caps.

Outside of those feedback-based changes, which get rid of some minor complaints, RtTS is going deeper into the real-life side of things with actions that matter in the locker room and gym away from games:

As always, little in the features and modes department will matter for an annual sports release if the on-field action doesn't evolve in a meaningful way.

The Show 19 has players covered in this area, too. According to game designer and online community manager Ramone Russell, the goal this year was to "make player differentiation on defense, defensive intelligence, situational awareness and user skill matter more."

To that end, this year's offering says it has upped the defensive A.I. while weaving in a new steal indicator and implementing user skill into throwing while fielding. Differentiation between different sorts of players in the field matters now as well, with notables like reaction time and arm strength playing bigger roles in how the action unfolds.

While most of the video game attention would seem to focus on the batting experience, these alterations to the fielding figure to have a bigger impact on how the game plays than one might first anticipate—and likely in a good way.

For those players looking forward to a refined experience, more depth or—swinging the other direction—an episodic way to experience a full season, The Show 19 sounds like it has all the bases covered. March 26 is the next launch date for the prominent series.