49ers Rumors: Jerick McKinnon Agrees to Restructured Contract for 2020

Jerick McKinnon has agreed to a restructured contract with the San Francisco 49ers, keeping the running back with the franchise for the 2020 season, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.



This comes midway through the four-year deal McKinnon signed with San Francisco prior to the 2018 campaign. The development should not come as much of a surprise, as McKinnon previously made it known he would be open to reworking his contract.

"I'm willing to do whatever," McKinnon said in early February, per Maiocco. "This team and my teammates know I want to be part of this team, this organization. When that time comes, there will be talk between both parties."

Terms of the restructured pact were not immediately disclosed.

McKinnon entered the league in 2014 when the Minnesota Vikings selected him with a third-round pick. He finished with 570 rushing yards, 421 receiving yards and five total touchdowns in his last full season in 2017 and also served as a kick returner at times.

When healthy, he can stay on the field for all three downs with his receiving ability, and he uses his speed and quick cuts to make defenders miss in the open field.

At the time McKinnon signed in 2018, he was expected to be a major part of the 49ers offense. However, he tore his ACL in a preseason practice and was ruled out for the year. He then missed the 2019 season after undergoing knee surgery in August.

With McKinnon sidelined, San Francisco went with a "running back by committee" approach, featuring the likes of Matt Breida, Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman. That trio helped carry the Niners to a Super Bowl LIV berth.

Of note, Breida—who ranked second on the team with 623 rushing yards last season—is a restricted free agent.