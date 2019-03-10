Indian Wells Tennis 2019: Early Scores and Results from Sunday

Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Roger Federer, Kei Nishikori and Kyle Edmund were among those who reached the last 32 in the ATP bracket for the 2019 Indian Wells Masters on Sunday.

The WTA field saw Serena Williams retire early while trailing Garbine Muguruza in California. Williams was a set down and trailing by a game in the second when she suddenly called time on her participation.

Kiki Bertens awaits Muguruza in the next round after overcoming Johanna Konta with a resolute and skilled display.

Sunday's Early Results

ATP

(4) Roger Federer bt . Peter Gojowczyk : 6-1, 7-5

. Peter : 6-1, 7-5 (6) Kei Nishikori bt . Adrian Mannarino : 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (4)

. Adrian : 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (4) (8) John Isner vs. Alexei Popyrin

vs. Alexei (10) Marin Cilic bt . Dusan Lajovic : 6-3, 6-4

. : 6-3, 6-4 (24) Denis Shapovalov vs. Steve Johnson

vs. Steve Johnson (14) Daniil Medvedev bt . Mackenzie McDonald: 7-5, 6-0

. Mackenzie McDonald: 7-5, 6-0 Feliciano Lopez vs. (12) Karen Khachanov

Lopez vs. (12) Karen (29) Marton Fucsovics vs. Stan Wawrinka

vs. Stan (22) Kyle Edmund bt . Nicolas Jarry : 6-2, 6-0

. Nicolas : 6-2, 6-0 Andrey Rublev bt . Robin Haase : 6-3, 3-6, 6-3

. Robin : 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 Filip Krajinovic bt . (20) David Goffin : 6-3, 6-3

. (20) David : 6-3, 6-3 (25) Diego Schwartzman bt . Roberto Carballes Baena : 6-3, 6-1

. Roberto : 6-3, 6-1 Radu Albot bt . (16) Fabio Fognini :6-0, 7-6 (4)

. (16) Fabio :6-0, 7-6 (4) Alex Bolt vs. (32) Guido Pella

Hubert Hurkacz vs. (28) Lucas Pouille

vs. (28) Lucas Jared Donaldson vs. (2) Rafael Nadal

WTA

(2) Simona Halep bt . Kateryna Kozlova : 7-6 (3), 7-5

. : 7-6 (3), 7-5 (20) Garbine Muguruza bt . (10) Serena Williams ( ret .): 6-3, 1-0

. (10) Serena Williams ( .): 6-3, 1-0 (7) Kiki Bertens bt . Johanna Konta : 7-6 (10), 6-4

. Johanna : 7-6 (10), 6-4 (18) Qiang Wang bt . (16) Elise Mertens : 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 6-3

Wang . (16) Elise : 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 6-3 Marketa Vondrousova bt . (22) Jelena Ostapenko : 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

. (22) : 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 Bianca Andreescu bt . Stefanie Voegele : 6-1, 6-2

. Stefanie : 6-1, 6-2 Jennifer Brady vs. (12) Ashleigh Barty

(6) Elina Svitolina vs. Daria Gavrilova

Full results, including those involving Rafael Nadal, Stan Wawrinka and Elina Svitolina, are available, per the tournament's official website.

Federer breezed through the opening set in less than 25 minutes, before being pushed harder in the second. It took a critical break point for the 37-year-old to snap a 5-5 tie and seize control decisively.

Things took a similarly easy turn for Edmund, whose game was too much for an overwhelmed Jarry:

Nishikori was made to work harder thanks to the resilience of Adrian Mannarino. The Frenchman was defiant after losing the first set and battled back to take the second.

A tiebreak was needed in the third, but Nishikori held his nerve to survive a tough tussle. The close nature of the contest taxed the 29-year-old physically but also prompted him to produce some of his best tennis.

There were also notable wins for qualifiers, as Radu Albot saw off Fabio Fognini and David Goffin was surprisingly sent packing by Filip Krajinovic.

Williams wasn't given a chance to turn on the style as Muguruza set a relentless pace to seize early control of the first set. The Spaniard claimed one of her three break points to confirm a 6-3 win:

Muguruza again appeared in command of the second, after taking the first game, before Williams promptly retired.

The Palm Springs Desert Sun's Shad Powers (h/t USA Today) subsequently confirmed the 37-year-old had her blood pressure checked between sets but left court "under her own power."

Muguruza's path doesn't get any easier with Bertens waiting, following her straight-sets win over Konta. Bertens outlasted her opponent in an epic tiebreak to claim the first set.

She's earning plaudits for the growing confidence and accomplishment obvious in her game:

Williams' exit happened on the same day Simona Halep eased into the next round. The Romanian survived to win two close sets against Kateryna Kozlova.

There were also notable defeats for capable ranked players Elise Mertens and Jelena Ostapenko. The latter lost a three-set tilt against Marketa Vondrousova, while Mertens couldn't overcome losing the first set on a tiebreaker against Qiang Wang.

Vondrousova's dubious reward is a match against impressive Halep in the round of 32.