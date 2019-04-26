Parris Campbell NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Indianapolis Colts' Pick

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

STRENGTHS



—Elite speed to stretch the field vertically but also a dynamic offensive weapon who did damage on jet sweeps, comeback routes and when the Buckeyes found creative ways to get him the ball. Timed at 4.31 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

—Agility is fantastic; makes smooth, easy cuts with loose hips, fast feet and dangerous ability to accelerate out of cuts and get upfield.

—Dangerous go-route player who can stretch the field but also has the quickness to be valuable working underneath coverage or through the middle of the field.

—Has the athleticism to truly separate in any situation. Will demand bracket coverage if he develops as a pure receiver.

—Brings immediate value to the return game.

WEAKNESSES



—More of a gadget guy than a true wide receiver.

—Focus-related drops an issue, especially when working down the field.

—Was schemed open and given easy looks as a jet-sweep or dump-off option in the offense; might struggle to work himself open if drafted to play a conventional role.

—Needs time to develop his route tree; doesn't have sharp cuts and lacks the intricacies of sinking his hips, chopping feet and timing his steps.

—Raw potential is intriguing but dangerous; could be like Michael Thomas or could be like Devin Smith.

OVERALL



Parris Campbell is one of the most explosive players in the class thanks to track-star speed, fantastic agility and production as a receiver and returner at Ohio State. He isn't a true wide receiver yet, though, and will need time to develop as a route-runner. His value will be affected by the team that drafts him—if he goes to a system that demands him to be a conventional wideout, it could be a long process. If he's drafted to be an offensive weapon, he has immediate star power.

GRADE: 6.95 (ROUND 2 - ROOKIE IMPACT/FUTURE STARTER)

PRO COMPARISON: Percy Harvin