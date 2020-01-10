Chiefs' Travis Kelce, Chris Jones Questionable vs. Texans Because of Injuries

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs announced tight end Travis Kelce (knee) and defensive tackle Chris Jones (calf) are questionable for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

Injuries are not something Kelce has had to deal with much early on in his career. The 6'5", 260-pound tight end missed just one game through his first five years. He did, however, undergo ankle surgery following the 2018 campaign, a procedure described as a "cleanup."

The 30-year-old has been able to bounce back from the operation just fine, recording 97 catches for 1,229 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games this season.

Kelce is coming off his finest performance to date, posting career highs in catches (103), yards (1,336) and touchdowns (10) in 2018. While leading AFC tight ends in receptions and receiving yards, he earned his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl selection.

As Pro Football Focus noted, the Cincinnati product was quarterback Patrick Mahomes' go-to receiver when faced with pressure:

Having a prolific pass-catcher like Kelce at tight end helped the signal-caller shatter records on his way to winning NFL MVP in his first year as a starter in 2018. And given his status as Mahomes' security blanket, losing him for any period of time would be a blow to the Chiefs offense as they chase a Super Bowl.