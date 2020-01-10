Chiefs' Travis Kelce, Chris Jones Questionable vs. Texans Because of Injuries

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 10, 2020

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 17: Tight end Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs announced tight end Travis Kelce (knee) and defensive tackle Chris Jones (calf) are questionable for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

Injuries are not something Kelce has had to deal with much early on in his career. The 6'5", 260-pound tight end missed just one game through his first five years. He did, however, undergo ankle surgery following the 2018 campaign, a procedure described as a "cleanup."

The 30-year-old has been able to bounce back from the operation just fine, recording 97 catches for 1,229 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games this season.

Kelce is coming off his finest performance to date, posting career highs in catches (103), yards (1,336) and touchdowns (10) in 2018. While leading AFC tight ends in receptions and receiving yards, he earned his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl selection.

As Pro Football Focus noted, the Cincinnati product was quarterback Patrick Mahomes' go-to receiver when faced with pressure:

Having a prolific pass-catcher like Kelce at tight end helped the signal-caller shatter records on his way to winning NFL MVP in his first year as a starter in 2018. And given his status as Mahomes' security blanket, losing him for any period of time would be a blow to the Chiefs offense as they chase a Super Bowl.

Related

    Which Divisonal Round QB Would You Want to Build a Team Around?

    Mahomes, Jackson, Watson? 🤔

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Which Divisonal Round QB Would You Want to Build a Team Around?

    NFL.com
    via NFL.com

    49ers Activate LB Kwon Alexander

    Niners LB (torn pec) is returning from IR ahead of Saturday's game vs. Vikings

    NFL logo
    NFL

    49ers Activate LB Kwon Alexander

    49ers
    via 49ers

    Stephen Jones: We’ve Got to Land the Plane with Dak's Deal

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Stephen Jones: We’ve Got to Land the Plane with Dak's Deal

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: McCown Played with Torn Hamstring

    Eagles QB played the second half vs. Seahawks on a torn hamstring and will undergo surgery on Tuesday (ESPN)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: McCown Played with Torn Hamstring

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report