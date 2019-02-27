NL MVP Odds 2019: Bryce Harper Favored Amid Giants, Dodgers, Phillies Interest

NL MVP Odds 2019: Bryce Harper Favored Amid Giants, Dodgers, Phillies InterestFebruary 27, 2019
Oddsmakers seem to be very confident wherever Bryce Harper signs, it will be with a team that plays in the National League.
Per SportsBook USA (h/t B/R Betting), Harper is a 6-1 betting favorite to win the 2019 NL MVP award:
B/R Betting @br_betting
Bryce Harper, who is still unsigned, has opened as the 6/1 favorite to win NL MVP 🙃 (Odds via @SuperBookUSA) https://t.co/EF5cgYaYbN
Jeff Sherman @golfodds
MLB NL MVP Award winner Bryce Harper 6/1 Nolan Arenado 7/1 Paul Goldschmidt 10/1 Kris Bryant 12/1 Manny Machado 15/1 Freddie Freeman 18/1 Eugenio Suarez 18/1 Christian Yelich 18/1 Anthony Rizzo 20/1 Rhys Hoskins 20/1 Javier Baez 25/1 Anthony Rendon 25/1 Ronald Acuna Jr 25/1
Report: Giants Held 2nd Meeting Yesterday with Harper