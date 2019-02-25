NHL Trade Deadline 2019: Post-Deadline Roundup and Twitter Reaction

Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photo/Getty Images

The NHL trade deadline came and went on Monday afternoon, but not before a flurry of deals were completed at the wire.

Mark Stone landing with the Las Vegas Golden Knights and Wayne Simmonds going to the Nashville Predators were the highlight deals of the day, while the Winnipeg Jets made a whopping six trades.

But we start with Stone, the biggest name on the move. Darren Dreger of TSN shared the details:

Not long after, Stone agreed to an eight-year extension with the Golden Knights that will pay him an average of $9.5 million per year, according to TSN's Bob McKenzie, though it can't officially be signed until March 1.

While the Senators got back decent value for Stone, it still seems more than feasible that the organization could have kept him. But his departure indicates a recent pattern of top players leaving the franchise:

Stone, 26, is having an excellent year, with 28 goals (a career high) and 34 assists in 59 games. His 62 points are nearly a career high as well, and he'll surely smash past his previous high of 64 set in the 2014-15 season.

His addition is huge for a Vegas team looking to replicate its shocking run to the Stanley Cup Finals a season ago. The team is currently in third place in the Pacific Division with 69 points.

As for Simmonds, the bruising forward was sent to Nashville in exchange for Ryan Hartman and a 2020 conditional fourth-round pick that will become a third-rounder if the Predators win a playoff round, per Frank Seravalli of TSN.

Simmonds will add toughness to Nashville, and the deal made sense for both sides:

And then there were the Jets, who shook things up with six—count them, six—trades at the deadline.

They were as follows:

Kevin Hayes was the biggest addition. The 26-year-old center should lead Winnipeg's second line and has posted 14 goals and 28 assists this season. For a Winnipeg team looking to best last year's trip to the Western Conference Finals—and currently in first place in the Central Division—a busy deadline day should bolster their chances.

Hayes seemed excited to make the move to Winnipeg.

"I'm excited to get to Winnipeg and play tomorrow," he said on TSN (h/t Emily Kaplan of ESPN.com). "I'm a forward who likes to pass first and make the guys around me a little better."

It's hard not to see this deal as a solid one for Winnipeg:

A few other notable deals on the day, per TSN, included blue-liner Michael Del Zotto heading to the St. Louis Blues, the Nashville Predators sending forward Kevin Fiala to the Minnesota Wild for Mikael Granlund, Adam McQuaid heading to the Columbus Blue Jackets for a fourth- and seventh-round pick, Derick Brassard getting traded yet again—this time to the Colorado Avalanche—and the Blue Jackets landing goaltender Keith Kinkaid.