Calvin Johnson's Medical Marijuana License Approved for Michigan Dispensary

Calvin Johnson is on track for an interesting second career.

The former Detroit Lions wideout has received preliminary approval for a Michigan medical marijuana license for a dispensary, according to Kathleen Gray of the Detroit Free Press. His wife, Brittney, also received unanimous approval for prequalification status.

The state board initially blocked Johnson's attempt in December due to unpaid traffic violations. His business plan appears back on track as he attempts to break into the marijuana industry.

The 33-year-old surprisingly retired from the NFL in 2015 after six straight Pro Bowl selections, but he seems to have a plan on how to spend his time.

If all goes well, he could follow in the path of former running back Ricky Williams, who also got into the legal marijuana business.