Ranking MLB's 25 Most Overhyped Players Age 25 and Under Entering 2019

No. 25: RHP Carson Fulmer, Chicago White Sox

A first-round pick in 2015, right-hander Carson Fulmer teased ace-level potential. In 67.1 innings over three seasons with the White Sox, he's posted a 6.68 ERA and 5.9 walks per nine innings.

He turned 25 in December, meaning this could be a make-or-break season. His best path might be as a reliever, but even in that lane he'll have to prove himself.

No. 24: RHP Francis Martes, Houston Astros

A highly touted international signee by the Miami Marlins in 2012, Francis Martes rose through the ranks after a trade to the Houston Astros and was MLB.com's No. 20 prospect prior to the 2017 season.

He debuted that year but posted a 5.80 ERA in 54.1 innings and underwent Tommy John surgery in August 2018. A comeback is possible, but the climb will be steep.

No. 23: LHP Sean Newcomb, Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves system is stacked with high-ceiling arms. Sean Newcomb was among the first to arrive with a 4.32 ERA in 100 innings in 2017. He followed that with a 3.90 ERA in 2018 and carried a no-hitter into the ninth inning of a July 29 game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

That said, the 25-year-old's ERA ballooned to 4.58 after the All-Star break, while his walks per nine innings finished at a so-so 4.4.

No. 22: 1B Dominic Smith, New York Mets

The 11th overall pick in the 2013 draft, Dominic Smith played 105 games for the New York Mets in 2017 and 2018. He slashed .210/.259/.406.

We're in small-sample land, but there's a reason he's buried on the depth chart behind fading veterans such as Todd Frazier.

No. 21: OF Austin Hays, Baltimore Orioles

On a rebuilding club desperate for warm, cost-controlled bodies, the 23-year-old Austin Hays has a path to playing time.

The formerly fast-rising prospect has to earn it, however, after hitting .217 in a 20-game MLB audition in 2017, slashing .235/.266/.410 in 75 games in Low-A and Double-A in 2018 and undergoing ankle surgery in September.