Vlad Guerrero Jr. and MLB's Top Breakout Candidates at Every Position in 2019

Who will be the breakout MLB stars of 2019?

Toronto Blue Jays superstar prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is a popular pick as he gets set to take the league by storm, but he's not the only player positioned to join the ranks of the game's elite.

Ahead, we've highlighted three breakout candidates at each position, along with naming a few others worth keeping an eye on.

Whether it's a promising sign in a player's peripheral numbers, a lengthy track record of success at the minor league level or a simple hunch, each of the following players appears ready to take a step forward.

It's important to realize that this is as much about opportunity as upside.

Is Garrett Hampson going to have a better career than Keston Hiura? Probably not, but there's a good chance he'll make a bigger impact in 2019 thanks to a more clear path to playing time.

With that in mind, let's get started.