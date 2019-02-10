Patrice Bergeron, Tyler Johnson, and the Top Highlights for February 9

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Patrice Bergeron came to the rescue for the Boston Bruins just when they needed it most.

Forced to go into overtime again after blowing a two-goal lead, Bergeron took a cross-ice pass from Torey Krug on the power play and whistled a wrist shot past Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quinn in a 5-4 overtime victory Saturday.

The Bruins had a two-goal lead midway through the third period Wednesday against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden and could not hold that, either. Boston dropped a 4-3 decision in a shootout in that game.

Tyler Johnson scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period that allowed the Tampa Bay Lightning to seize control of the game and score a 5-4 triumph over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Lightning broke its two-game losing streak with the win on home ice, while the Penguins have been struggling, with just two wins in their past eight games.

Saturday NHL Scores

Boston 5, Los Angeles 4 (OT)

Tampa Bay 5,Pittsburgh 4

Philadelphia 6, Anaheim 2

New York Islanders 4, Colorado 3 (OT)

Minnesota 4, New Jersey 2

Buffalo 3, Detroit 1

Ottawa 5, Winnipeg 2

St. Louis 3, Nashville 2

Arizona 3, Dallas 2

Florida 5, Washington 4 (OT)

San Jose 5, Edmonton 2

Toronto 4, Montreal 3 (OT)

Vancouver 4, Calgary 3 (Shootout)

Columbus 4, Vegas 3

Bruins Blow Another 2-Goal Lead But Beat Kings in OT

Bergeron was honored by his team and Boston Bruins fans after playing in the 1,000th game of his career recently.

Prior to the game, he was hailed by Boston sports stars David Ortiz and Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman. While Bergeron had to wipe away tears, he was even more celebrated after the game.

Bergeron scored the game-winner for Bruins in a 5-4 overtime win over the Los Angeles Kings. The Bruins built a 4-2 lead midway through the third period, but the Kings battled back to send the game into the extra session.

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

If that sounds familiar, it's because the Bruins had a two-goal lead midway through the third period Wednesday night in a game against the New York Rangers, which they lost after a shootout.

Bergeron was not about to let his teammates down. The Bruins had the man-advantage in the extra period, and defenseman Krug slid a perfect cross-ice pass to Bergeron at the 2:34 mark, and he wristed a wicked shot past Quick for the win.

Boston's top center also had two assists in the game.

"To get the win was very special," Bergeron said, per Stats/AP (h/t CBSSports.com). "That's what I said on the bench—'we've got to find a way'—and we did."

Johnson Leads the Way as Lightning Outlast Penguins

It was a game that had a playoff feel to it, and the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Pittsburgh Penguins did not disappoint.

Tied at 3-3 after 40 minutes, Tyler Johnson scored five minutes into the third period to give Tampa Bay a lead it would not relinquish. J.T. Miller added an insurance goal that turned out to be vital because Tanner Pearson pulled one back for the Pens with just over four minutes left in the game.

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Lightning have been the best team in the NHL by a wide margin this season, but they came into this game with a two-game losing streak.

The Penguins are usually considered a threat to compete for the Stanley Cup, but they have been struggling. Head coach Mike Sullivan's team is just 2-5-1 in its past eight games.

In addition to scoring the key goal in the third, Johnson also had a battle with Sidney Crosby midway through the second period.

Johnson said the fight was just something that takes place when two good teams are desperate for a victory.

"I just think it's two quality teams," Johnson said, per Stats/AP (h/t CBSSports.com). "Very competitive. Both teams hate to lose, and both teams give it their all. Those things are going to happen."

