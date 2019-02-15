Picking Each MLB Team's Mount Rushmore

1 of 30

JEFF HAYNES/Getty Images

Randy Johnson, Curt Schilling, Luis Gonzalez, Paul Goldschmidt

The 2001 season has a singular place in the 21-year history of the Arizona Diamondbacks, and that's mostly thanks to sirs Johnson, Schilling and Gonzalez.

Johnson and Schilling celebrated October 2001 by going off for a 1.31 ERA over 89.2 combined innings. They were ultimately named co-MVPs for the 2001 World Series, though it was Gonzalez who finished off the New York Yankees with his series-winning RBI single off future unanimous Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera.

Gonzalez, of course, was no one-hit wonder in eight seasons with Arizona. He was a five-time All-Star whose 224 total homers as a D-back mark just one of many club records that he still holds.

For his part, all Johnson did as a D-back was win four straight NL Cy Young Awards between 1999 and 2002. Schilling was the runner-up in 2001 and 2002, as well as the only pitcher who was even close to Johnson in wins above replacement, according to Baseball Reference.

These accomplishments almost make Goldschmidt's look petty by comparison. "America's First Baseman" did, however, make six All-Star teams in eight seasons in the desert. Along the way, he became the team's all-time leader in on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS+ and WAR.