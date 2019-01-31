Report: Shohei Ohtani Won't Be Ready for Opening Day After Tommy John Surgery

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani won't be ready for Opening Day as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, according to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com.

Angels general manager Billy Eppler said he has been cleared for "full strengthening" rehab, although his next step is to take dry swings.

Ohtani underwent the surgery Oct. 1 following his successful rookie season.

