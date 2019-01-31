Report: Shohei Ohtani Won't Be Ready for Opening Day After Tommy John Surgery

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 1, 2019

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani (17) lines out against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani won't be ready for Opening Day as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, according to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com.

Angels general manager Billy Eppler said he has been cleared for "full strengthening" rehab, although his next step is to take dry swings.

Ohtani underwent the surgery Oct. 1 following his successful rookie season.

