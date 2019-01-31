Simms & Lefkoe: Jarvis Landry Talks OBJ, Josh Norman, Kareem Jackson, Plus More!

It's Day 2 of our live pods from Dantanna's in Atlanta!

On today's show, Simms and Lefkoe talk to Josh Norman, Kareem Jackson, and Jarvis Landry.

Warning: Contains NSFW language:

