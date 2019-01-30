Roger Goodell: NFL Teams Would Sign Colin Kaepernick If He Could Help Them Win

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2019

FILE - This Jan. 1, 2017, file photo shows then San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick speaking at a news conference after the team's NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif. Pete Carroll said the Seattle Seahawks have not closed the door on the possibility of adding Kaepernick to their roster, but how much further they pursue it may depend on the upcoming NFL draft. Reports surfaced earlier this month that Seattle pulled out of a planned workout for Kaepernick. Seattle has been one of the few teams to show interest in Kaepernick following his protests during the national anthem. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell offered his latest explanation for why Colin Kaepernick has gone unsigned by teams for the past two years on Wednesday.

During his annual pre-Super Bowl press conference (h/t Brett Samuels of The Hill), Goodell said he believes Kaepernick's continued free agency is a product of teams thinking he can't help them win games. 

"I think if a team decides that Colin Kaepernick or any other player can help their team win, that's what they'll do," he added. "They want to win, and they make those decisions individually in the best interest of their club."

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Goodell: 'Officials Are Human'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Goodell: 'Officials Are Human'

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Pats Have a Plan for Gurley, but Can They Stop Anderson?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Pats Have a Plan for Gurley, but Can They Stop Anderson?

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Team's No. 1 Draft Target 🎯

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Every Team's No. 1 Draft Target 🎯

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Station Fires Employee for Brady 'Known Cheater' Graphic

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Station Fires Employee for Brady 'Known Cheater' Graphic

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report