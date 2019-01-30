Roger Goodell: NFL Teams Would Sign Colin Kaepernick If He Could Help Them Win

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell offered his latest explanation for why Colin Kaepernick has gone unsigned by teams for the past two years on Wednesday.

During his annual pre-Super Bowl press conference (h/t Brett Samuels of The Hill), Goodell said he believes Kaepernick's continued free agency is a product of teams thinking he can't help them win games.

"I think if a team decides that Colin Kaepernick or any other player can help their team win, that's what they'll do," he added. "They want to win, and they make those decisions individually in the best interest of their club."

