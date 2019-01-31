Davis Cup Tennis 2019: Round 1 Dates, Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions

TPN/Getty Images

Qualifiers in the first round of the 2019 Davis Cup begin on Friday, with the likes of Portugal, Kazakhstan and Germany vying to join 2018 champions Croatia and the wild-card entries for this year, Great Britain and Argentina, for the main event scheduled for late-November.

The new format was designed in the hope of attracting more of the sport's biggest names to participate, yet several of the biggest stars won't participate, including Roger Federer, Stan Wawrinka and Novak Djokovic.

Even so, there are still some notable players set to perform this weekend, including Joao Sousa, Alexander Zverev and Marco Cecchinato.

Here are the matches set for the first-round phase:

After this round is settled, 12 winners will be entered into a draw including all four semi-finalists from 2018, to play in the finals in Madrid:

Matches are set to be played on Friday, February 1 and Saturday, February 2, with live-streaming available on the Tennis Channel for audiences in the U.S. Viewers in the UK can track matches on the tournament's official website.

Further information about each individual tie can be found on the tournament's official website.

Germany, Portugal and Italy to go Through

If one nation will benefit from the rule changes it's Germany. One of the more notable new rules is reducing the length of matches from five sets to three.

Shorter playing time will suit a team featuring Zverev, Jan-Lennard Struff, Peter Gojowczyk and Philipp Kohlschreiber. They play an aggressive game based on attacking points from close to the net and winning early.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

A format suited to their strengths, as well as home advantage, will see Germany comfortably overpower Hungary in Frankfurt's Fraport Arena.

It will be a similar story for Italy in India. The visitors will be led by the skills of Marco Cecchinato, the world No. 16. He's ably supported by 18th-ranked Andreas Seppi.

Portugal will have Joao Sousa to thank for helping deliver a win over a capable Kazakhstan team at the National Tennis Centre in Astana.

The 29-year-old is anxious to help Portugal reach the finals for the first time, per the tournament's official website: "I think (the new Finals) is a great event. I’ve always played Davis Cup in my life and it’s going to be, for sure, a great event to be a part of."

Michael Dodge/Getty Images

It won't be easy, with the same source also noting how Kazakhstan have won 10 times in their last 11 matches on home soil. Even so, a solid Portugal team led by the world No. 39 should edge through.

Canada and Japan to progress, Despite Missing Big Names

There will be winning starts for two teams who would be stronger had their biggest names been available to participate. Canada will win in Slovakia, despite Milos Raonic not making the trip.

Instead, the nation is counting on precocious 19-year-old Denis Shapovalov to lead a youthful lineup:

It's a similar story for Japan, who should overcome China, a task made more difficult by being without Kei Nishikori.

Australia Good Enough to Win Title, Despite Complaints About Format

It's ironic Australia have such a problem with the changed format since this team is actually strong enough to win the first title under the new rules.

Captain Lleyton Hewitt has been particularly critical of how Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique has changed things along with investment group Kosmos.

Mark Brake/Getty Images

Hewitt has focused on Pique's lack of familiarity with the sport, as well as how he's removed long-standing staples of this competition, per Eurosport:

"He (Pique) knows nothing about tennis. It'd be like me asking to change things for the Champions League."

"The two biggest points of difference were, one, the home and away aspect of it and, secondly, was the best of five sets. If you look at the pinnacle of our sport, which are the four majors, they're best of five sets."

It will be worth Australia's while for Hewitt to put his grievances aside. The 37-year-old has won 42 matches during 19 years of Davis Cup action.

His experience and pedigree add a lot to a team already packed with quality. John Millman and Alex de Minaur are both inside the top 50 of the ATP rankings, with the former set to take to the court first:

Australia will be in the finals after seeing off Bosnia & Herzegovina in Adelaide. Once there, Hewitt and Co. can cause any of the marquee teams, including France, Canada and Spain, more than a few problems.