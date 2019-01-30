Saquon Barkley: 'I Think' My Peers Would Pick Me over Baker Mayfield for OROY

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley believes NFL players and coaches would choose him as the 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Appearing on ESPN's Get Up on Wednesday, Barkley said the following about his Rookie of the Year candidacy: "If you asked my peers that played against me or coaches that had to play against me, 'Who is Rookie of the Year?' I think they would say me."

Barkley is likely part of a two-horse race for Offensive Rookie of the Year honors along with Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

