Projecting Every MLB Team's Starting Lineup 1 Week from 2019 Spring Training

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

We're now just one week from the start of spring training and less than two months from 2019 Opening Day.

The end is in sight, folks.

That said, there's still a lot of offseason left. Bryce Harper, Manny Machado and a number of other notable free agents remain unsigned.

Despite that fact, we set out to forecast every team's starting lineup at the dawn of the MLB season, complete with predictions on where Harper, Machado and a handful of other hitters will wind up.

Below each team's projected lineup, we selected a potential breakout hitter and highlighted one notable position battle to watch.

Let's get started.