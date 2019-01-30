Super Bowl 2019: Patriots vs. Rams Box Score and Stats Predictions

John McCoy/Getty Images

There's a good chance Super Bowl 53 follows the recent trend of high-scoring affairs at the NFL's championship game.

The last two have featured combined scores of over 60 points, and since the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams possess high-powered offenses, another shootout could be on the cards.

Five-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is expected to produce one of the best statistical lines inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, especially after his performances in the last two championship games.

The Rams have the potential to counter whatever Brady and Co. throw at them due to their plethora of offensive weapons, led by Brandin Cooks and Todd Gurley.

Box Score Prediction

1st Quarter

Los Angeles 3, New England 3

2nd Quarter

Los Angeles 17, New England 13

3rd Quarter

Los Angeles 23, New England 20

Final

Los Angeles 30, New England 37

Stats Predictions

Tom Brady: 350 passing yards, 3 TD

Brady's two best playoff passing performances came in the last two Super Bowls.

In New England's defeat to Philadelphia in Super Bowl 52, he recorded his postseason high of 505 passing yards, and he threw for 466 yards in the come-from-behind victory over Atlanta in Super Bowl 51.

In addition to putting up remarkable numbers in his last two championship games, the veteran has reached the 300-yard mark in five of his last six postseason games.

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Given his recent postseason form, it's easy to predict Brady to throw for at least 300 yards for the fifth time in his career at the Super Bowl.

The 41-year-old has a variety of avenues to reach the 300-yard threshold, as he's been successful with short passes to Julian Edelman and others, throws across the middle to Rob Gronkowski and with check downs to James White for short-yardage passes.

Brady will find it difficult to complete passes in some situations because of the talent spread across the Los Angeles defense.

The powerful pass rush, led by Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh, will attempt to put the quarterback under pressure. If that doesn't work, Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters are going to try to take away the effectiveness of the New England wide receivers.

Because he is one of the best of all time at his position, and one of the top Super Bowl performers in NFL history, Brady will find a way to dissect the Rams defense on a few occasions.

Whether it be through a fast start or by way of a second-half comeback powered by halftime adjustments, he will receive plenty of opportunities to record long gains and reach the 300-yard plateau.

If he reaches a high total in passing yards, Brady should put himself in a few situations to throw for scores.

Although he has only thrown for one touchdown pass in each of his two playoff games this postseason, Brady entered the 2019 postseason with a streak of six playoff games with two or more touchdown passes.

In six of his eight previous Super Bowl appearances, Brady has thrown for two or more scores through the air, with nine coming in his last three championship games.

Todd Gurley: 85 rushing yards, 40 receiving yards, 2 total TD

One of the biggest question marks that emerged from the NFC Championship Game was the lack of touches Gurley received.

Rams head coach Sean McVay alleviated any concerns about Gurley's production Tuesday when he told reporters the running back will be a big part of the team's game plan, per Albert Breer of the MMQB.

With the 10-yard rushing performance against New Orleans behind him, the 24-year-old should be fresh to handle the ball as much as he wants Sunday.

Gurley is more than capable of being the focal point of the Rams offense, as he's carried the ball over 20 times on six occasions this season.

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

However, only one of those high-volume performances came after Week 8, but he still had a pair of 100-yard rushing performances on 16 carries twice.

Gurley has also proved he can be a reliable asset out of the backfield in the passing game, as he's hauled in more than four passes on seven occasions.

Unlike his backfield partner, C.J. Anderson, who is a grinder in between the tackles, the Georgia product uses his speed and agility to cause danger to opposing defenses on the flanks.

With McVay expected to throw as many different looks as possible at the Patriots defense, Gurley should be utilized in the passing game to force New England to commit an extra man to the outside to prevent long gains.

At some point, he should be able to break a long run, which will balloon his rushing total, and set the Rams up with a red-zone opportunity they must take advantage of.

Regardless of how he's used in the Los Angeles offense, Gurley will be a major player in Sunday's game, and if the Rams find a way to beat the Patriots, he might be one of the front-runners for Most Valuable Player.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.