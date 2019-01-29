Ed Reed Reflects on His Iconic Miami Hurricanes Team

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJanuary 29, 2019

  1. You Can Chop Your Way to a Lumberjack World Championship

  2. KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center

  3. Floorball Is the Newest Growing Sport in the USA

  4. Former No. 1 NBA Pick Is Lighting It Up in the G League

  5. Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter

  6. Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points

  7. Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade

  8. Martell Is Leaving Ohio St. and Is on His Way to the U

  9. White House Treats National Champions to Fast Food Cheat Day

  10. JID Talks About the Fake Air Jordan 3s He Bought

  11. 6'1" Dunking Sensation Fran Belibi Is Making History

  12. Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses

  13. Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History

  14. Have the Cardinals Found the Next Sean McVay?

  15. The Gnarliest Mountain Bike Ride Takes Over the Desert

  16. Cheerleader Becomes Record-Setting Running Back

  17. Lance's Air Guitar Is the Lakers' New Go-To Celebration

  18. Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl

  19. Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going?

  20. Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s

Right Arrow Icon

Superstar safety Ed Reed looks back on magical, championship winning senior season at the University of Miami. 

Come along for the ride in this exclusive interview inside a Ford F-150.


Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don't miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Sources: Kyrie Open to LeBron Reunion, NYK Has Shot at AD, KD

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Sources: Kyrie Open to LeBron Reunion, NYK Has Shot at AD, KD

    Ric Bucher
    via Bleacher Report

    Real Market Value for NBA's Top Trade Targets

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Real Market Value for NBA's Top Trade Targets

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    Redskins Are Back in QB Hell

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Redskins Are Back in QB Hell

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Last-Place Team Could Shake Up MLB 😈

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Last-Place Team Could Shake Up MLB 😈

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report