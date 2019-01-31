2019 NFL Draft: Running Backs Who Could Be Instant Starters Next Season

0 of 6

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Running backs in the 2019 NFL draft class were always going to have a hard time matching the hype of the Saquon Barkley-led 2018 group.

Three came off the board in the first round one year ago and six in the top 50—so much for the devaluation of the position. And despite less hoopla around this crop, onlookers can expect much of the same in April, even if big events such as the combine have yet to pump up some of the obvious names to household status.

That 2018 class had Barkley dragging the corpse of the New York Giants to competitiveness and has Sony Michel sitting on five postseason rushing touchdowns after he helped the New England Patriots to Super Bowl LIII. Others, such as Nick Chubb and Kerryon Johnson, showed promise.

Plenty of 2019 rookies could become starting runners next season. These players show the solid decision-making necessary to compete for lead-back snaps right away—not to mention at least a hint of versatility that could let them develop into every-down players. The true definition of a starter at running back, perhaps more so than any other position, relates to snap counts—not placement on a depth chart.

For the following prospects, the right fit and chance to get touches could help them morph into instant-impact starters.