NFL Mock Draft 2019: 1st-Round Predictions for Most Intriguing Prospects

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

It might be Super Bowl week for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams, but it's just another week closer to the 2019 NFL draft for the other 30 clubs.

With the Senior Bowl in the books, teams have even more intel about the players who are about to shoulder a tremendous amount of their organization's hopes.

Some prospects, like wide receiver Deebo Samuel, used the Mobile, Alabama-based showcase to strengthen their draft stocks, Others, like quarterback Will Grier, may have cost themselves first-round consideration.

Let's get to our latest mock first round, then spotlight the potential fits of our first three picks.

2019 NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, DE/OLB, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

8. Detroit Lions: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

9. Buffalo Bills: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin White, LB, LSU

12. Green Bay Packers: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

13. Miami Dolphins: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

14. Atlanta Falcons: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

15. Washington Redskins: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

16. Carolina Panthers: Cody Ford, OG, Oklahoma

17. Cleveland Browns: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

18. Minnesota Vikings: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

19. Tennessee Titans: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

21. Seattle Seahawks: Jachai Polite, OLB, Florida

22. Baltimore Ravens: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

23. Houston Texans: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears): N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

26. Indianapolis Colts: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

30. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints): T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

31. New England Patriots: Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina

32. Los Angeles Rams: Oshane Ximines, DE/OLB, Old Dominion

Nick Bosa: Arizona Cardinals

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

The Cardinals' wish list is as lengthy as you'd expect from a 3-13 team, long enough you'd expect them to aggressively shop this selection for multiple assets. But unless someone falls in love with one of these quarterbacks, Arizona probably isn't going to find its coveted return package.

While edge rusher isn't among the club's most pressing needs, the strategy is simple—take the best player available, worry about the fit later. The 21-year-old Bosa is in a class of his own, combining size, strength and explosiveness into a lethal pass-rushing combination.

Despite losing all but three games of his junior campaign to injury, he still recorded 77 tackles over his three seasons with the Buckeyes. He had as many tackles for loss as games played (29), recorded 17.5 sacks and forced a pair of fumbles.

The Cards already have one premier pass-rusher in Chandler Jones, who's tallied double-digit sacks in each of the last four seasons. But two elite rushers is better than one, especially in the same division as Jared Goff, Russell Wilson and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Josh Allen: San Francisco 49ers

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

San Francisco's dream of Bosa slipping to No. 2 doesn't come true, forcing the club to debate how much team needs should factor into this discussion. While Quinnen Williams might be the second-best prospect in this draft, the Niners are already overloaded with interior defensive linemen—and in desperate need of an edge rusher.

They tied for 22nd with 37 sacks this season, and even that number oversells their pass rush. Standout defensive tackle accounted for a team-high 12 sacks, while part-time players Ronald Blair and Cassius Marsh shared the second spot with only 5.5 each.

Allen might not be Bosa, but the speedy pass-rusher would be quite the consolation prize. Allen aces the eye test as an elite athlete, and his stats are video-game good. As a senior, he had 88 tackles in 13 games, contributing 21.5 tackles for loss, 17.0 sacks and five forced fumbles.

The 49ers have invested a lot of draft capital into this defense—specifically on the line and in the secondary—but the absence of an edge rusher has prevented the pieces from coming together. If Allen gets to the point of demanding extra attention on the outside, that should free up Buckner and Solomon Thomas, the No. 3 pick in 2017, to wreak havoc from the interior.

Quinnen Williams: New York Jets

Butch Dill/Associated Press

There are plenty of absurd ways to describe the football talents of Williams, but this might top the list. His scouting report over at WalterFootball.com lists 33 strengths—which feature words like "dominating," "intimidating," "superb" and "explosive"—and only two weaknesses.

And it's debatable if the weaknesses even qualify as such. They essentially fall from the same tree: "one-year wonder" and "lacks experience." They also might merely reflect that Williams attended Alabama, where even blue-chip prospects are forced to wait their turn.

Williams' elite ability is important here, because he doesn't address New York's primary needs. Ideally, the Jets would use this pick on an edge rusher or an offensive lineman, but they'd have a hard time passing up the second-best prospect with the third pick. (Not to mention, they have the cap space to cover their biggest needs before the draft, should they choose to do so.)

Williams is an asset in both the pass rush and the running game, and even if he's not a need-filler, he'll still make the Jets better. As a redshirt sophomore, he recorded 71 tackles, including 19.5 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks.