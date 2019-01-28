Ex-Cowboys WR Lucky Whitehead Arrested on DUI Charge

Tom Dahlin/Getty Images

Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Lucky Whitehead was arrested in December and charged with a DUI, driving without a license and failure to use a seat belt, according to TMZ Sports.

The 26-year-old was reportedly pulled over for failing to obey a traffic signal and was arrested when he refused to take a Breathalyzer.

He is set to appear in court in February.

