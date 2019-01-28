Ex-Cowboys WR Lucky Whitehead Arrested on DUI Charge

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 1: Lucky Whitehead #13 of the Dallas Cowboys carries the ball during an NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium December 1, 2016 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Tom Dahlin/Getty Images)
Tom Dahlin/Getty Images

Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Lucky Whitehead was arrested in December and charged with a DUI, driving without a license and failure to use a seat belt, according to TMZ Sports.

The 26-year-old was reportedly pulled over for failing to obey a traffic signal and was arrested when he refused to take a Breathalyzer.

He is set to appear in court in February.

    

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

