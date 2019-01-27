Look: Jason Witten Breaks Patrick Mahomes, Jamal Adams' Pro Bowl MVP Trophy

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 27, 2019

Former NFL player Jason Witten walks on the field before the first half of an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Broadcaster and former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten has had better days.

Witten broke the Pro Bowl MVP trophy as he was going to hand it to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and New York Jets safety Jamal Adams following the AFC's 26-7 victory over the NFC on Sunday:

As if that weren't enough, he said Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron—who notably played on a different team than Mahomes throughout the 2018 season— was the quarterback's "guy all year" after the pair connected for a touchdown to open the scoring in the first quarter:

While the trophy ceremony didn't go as planned, Mahomes won the Offensive MVP behind 156 passing yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions. Adams tallied an interception, a sack and two tackles to take home the Defensive MVP.

