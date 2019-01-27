Australian Open 2019 Men's Final: Winner, Score and Twitter Reaction

Australian Open 2019 Men's Final: Winner, Score and Twitter ReactionJanuary 27, 2019
Novak Djokovic became a 15-time Grand Slam champion on Sunday, as he produced a masterclass in the Australian Open final to beat Rafael Nadal 6-3, 6-2, 6-3.
The Serb has now won this event more times than any male player, as this was his seventh success in the competition. It was also his third major prize in a row, as Djokovic finished 2018 with wins at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.
While the thrilling final so many anticipated didn't materialise, there was still praise aplenty for Djokovic on social media following a vintage display.
Djokovic Seizes 7th Australian Open Crown
After the epic final these two played out in 2012, many were expecting a similar encounter bristling with attrition and twists. But the performance of Djokovic was enough to take the racket out of his opponent's hand.
The signs were there early on, as Djokovic dropped just one point on serve in the first set. It was a platform he pushed on from, eventually securing a straightforward win.
Here's the moment Djokovic became a seven-time Australian Open champion:
History Maker. The moment you win your seventh #AusOpen title. @DjokerNole #AusOpenFinal https://t.co/7HC5Gwyfuh
.@DjokerNole reunited with Norman once again. #AusOpen #AusOpenFinal https://t.co/J6HBOr367d
During the match, his wife Jelena posted the following snap of the Djokovic family watching at home:
Jelena Djokovic @jelenadjokovic
Sending love all the way down under!!! 🌞🥰❤️🙏@DjokerNole @AustralianOpen #idemooo #NoleFam https://t.co/3Pe6Ra9TJn
With no hugely dramatic moments to talk about after the game, much of the social media discussion centred around just how well Djokovic played, as he showed exactly why he was the top seed in Australia and the current world no. 1.
Former Wimbledon champion Pat Cash said Djokovic has a level that nobody else can cope with:
Pat Cash @TheRealPatCash
Like I've said before, when @DjokerNole plays like this he's virtually unbeatable. 9 errors in 3 sets vs Nadal... Unbelievable. #AusOpen
Pat Cash @TheRealPatCash
Unlike the rest of the tournament @RafaelNadal couldn't find his form today. Hard to do when Novak plays this good but It's always inspiring to watch Rafa fight until the bitter end despite all odds. Never give up! #AusOpen
Tennis journalist Simon Cambers posted the numbers behind Djokovic's performance that underpinned just how flawless he was throughout the course of the match:
Simon Cambers @scambers73
Incredible performance from Djokovic. Made just 9 unforced errors in the whole match. Nadal not at his best, but how could he have been when Djokovic plays like that? 15 slams and counting.....three in a row
Meanwhile, the New York Times' Ben Rothenberg reflected on what was Nadal's first ever Grand Slam final loss in straight sets and what Djokovic could yet accomplish:
Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg
Novak Djokovic obliterates Rafael Nadal 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 to win his SEVENTH #AusOpen. One of best and most dominant performances I’ve ever seen.
Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg
Novak Djokovic will head to the French Open with a chance to hold all four Grand Slam titles at once for the second time in his career. Not often one of the men approaches a Serena feat, but he's close. #AusOpen
There were times in recent years when it was doubtful whether or not Djokovic would ever scale these sorts of heights again, with his 2017 season ruined by injury and loss of form; 12 months ago the Serb was beaten in Round 4 of this competition in straight sets by Chung Hyeon.
However, after a trio of Grand Slam titles in his last three major events, he is now in outright third in the all-time stakes:
David Law @DavidLawTennis
The top 3 men in the all-time list of Grand Slam singles titles won are active tennis players. What an era. Federer - 20 Nadal - 17 Djokovic - 15 The rest - 14 and below. (The rest include Sampras, Laver, Borg, Agassi, McEnroe, Connors, Lendl, Emerson, Becker, Edberg).
Jacob Steinberg of the Guardian said he thinks Djokovic will go on to eclipse the amount of Grand Slam prizes won by Nadal and Roger Federer:
Jacob Steinberg @JacobSteinberg
I will be very surprised if Novak Djokovic doesn't finish with more slams than Federer and Nadal.
When it comes to the big matches, Djokovic tends to get the better of his rivals too:
This success sets Djokovic up for what has the potential to be a special 2019. With Federer into the twilight of his career and Nadal still occasionally suffering with injury issues, he has the chance to dominate the men's game in the coming months.
While Nadal wasn't competitive here, at the French Open, where he has won a remarkable 11 times, he will be confident of exacting some revenge. Still, Djokovic in this mood will represent a fearsome rival, regardless of the surface they're playing on.
Novak Djokovic Defeats Rafael Nadal for His 7th Australian Open Title