Australian Open 2019 Men's Final: Winner, Score and Twitter Reaction

PAUL CROCK/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic became a 15-time Grand Slam champion on Sunday, as he produced a masterclass in the Australian Open final to beat Rafael Nadal 6-3, 6-2, 6-3.

The Serb has now won this event more times than any male player, as this was his seventh success in the competition. It was also his third major prize in a row, as Djokovic finished 2018 with wins at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.

While the thrilling final so many anticipated didn't materialise, there was still praise aplenty for Djokovic on social media following a vintage display.

Djokovic Seizes 7th Australian Open Crown

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

After the epic final these two played out in 2012, many were expecting a similar encounter bristling with attrition and twists. But the performance of Djokovic was enough to take the racket out of his opponent's hand.

The signs were there early on, as Djokovic dropped just one point on serve in the first set. It was a platform he pushed on from, eventually securing a straightforward win.

Here's the moment Djokovic became a seven-time Australian Open champion:

During the match, his wife Jelena posted the following snap of the Djokovic family watching at home:

With no hugely dramatic moments to talk about after the game, much of the social media discussion centred around just how well Djokovic played, as he showed exactly why he was the top seed in Australia and the current world no. 1.

Former Wimbledon champion Pat Cash said Djokovic has a level that nobody else can cope with:

Tennis journalist Simon Cambers posted the numbers behind Djokovic's performance that underpinned just how flawless he was throughout the course of the match:

Meanwhile, the New York Times' Ben Rothenberg reflected on what was Nadal's first ever Grand Slam final loss in straight sets and what Djokovic could yet accomplish:

There were times in recent years when it was doubtful whether or not Djokovic would ever scale these sorts of heights again, with his 2017 season ruined by injury and loss of form; 12 months ago the Serb was beaten in Round 4 of this competition in straight sets by Chung Hyeon.

However, after a trio of Grand Slam titles in his last three major events, he is now in outright third in the all-time stakes:

Jacob Steinberg of the Guardian said he thinks Djokovic will go on to eclipse the amount of Grand Slam prizes won by Nadal and Roger Federer:

When it comes to the big matches, Djokovic tends to get the better of his rivals too:

This success sets Djokovic up for what has the potential to be a special 2019. With Federer into the twilight of his career and Nadal still occasionally suffering with injury issues, he has the chance to dominate the men's game in the coming months.

While Nadal wasn't competitive here, at the French Open, where he has won a remarkable 11 times, he will be confident of exacting some revenge. Still, Djokovic in this mood will represent a fearsome rival, regardless of the surface they're playing on.